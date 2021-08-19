Marcus Maye: Jets Are Practicing Against 'Best of the Best'

Maye, the longest tenured Jets player, and Sharrod Neasman and J.T. Hassel were in the line of fire as Rodgers participated in the joint practice session ahead of Saturday's second preseason game (veteran safety Lamarcus Joyner sat out Wednesday's practice with lower back spasms while Ashtyn Davis is expected back in Week 2 of the regular season).

The wily veteran QB also faced a group of cornerbacks that is still a work in progress. Although Bless Austin and Bryce Hall have seen most of the work with the ones during training camp, the rest of the group is young and untested at the NFL level. Yet the rookie class of Brandin Echols, Michael Carter II, Jason Pinnock (who did not participate Wednesday) and Isaiah Dunn have flashed during training camp. Also in the room and on the field are Javelin Guidry, who continues to get a long look at nickel with the first team, Elijah Campbell, Corey Ballentine and Lamar Jackson. Zane Lewis is getting some run at safety after transitioning from cornerback while special teams ace Justin Hardee has missed some time with a hip strain.

The Jets had their moments in the defensive backfield with Austin coming up with a couple of PDs and Hall exhibiting great coverage on Davante Adams on one vertical route, but Rodgers did spray the field with his frozen-rope passes. At one point he connected on a 30-yard completion with Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who slipped behind the defense for an easy catch and TD during a two-minute drill.

"He's done this a million times," Maye said. "This is not his first rodeo at all. It's a practice so it's routine to him at this point. Going against it and seeing it throughout the week is definitely good.