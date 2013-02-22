Marcus Lattimore: Blessed & Motivated

While Adrian Peterson's comeback provides Lattimore some additional motivation, the 6'0" back thinks he runs like another NFL bruiser.

"He runs like nobody's there, he runs with total destruction," Lattimore said of Peterson. "I feel like if I could compare my game to anybody, it would be Frank Gore. He has low pad level, he has great vision, he can see the whole field and (has) great balance."

Lattimore, who hopes to play in 2013 but doesn't intend to rush back and put his career in jeopardy, will interview with NFL teams tonight and tomorrow. And if/when he puts the pads back on, there won't be a change in style.

"I'm going to run the same way I usually do because that's all I know. I really can't change my game," he said. "It got me here and I feel like if I change my game — I'd be a different player. I'm just going to go out there with confidence, not thinking about my knee and just go out there and run like I usually do."

After his latest knee injury, Lattimore received an overwhelming amount of support. He is a high character athlete who has always carried himself in a dignified manner.

"The main thing they relayed to me is they didn't even talk about football," he said of the messages. "They just talked about what kind of person I was. There was an elementary school in Kentucky and they got on the field and made a 21 with the whole school. It was full of students and that really touched me. They said at the end, it's not about football — it's about the person I am. So that really touched me."

There is an aura about Lattimore. You hope to see his health progress over the next few months and it will be fascinating to see where he goes in the draft.