Manginis Kick Off Seventh Mini-Camp Saturday

New York Jets head coach Eric Mangini and the Carmine and Frank Mangini Foundation (CFM) will conduct the seventh annual Football Fundamentals Mini-Camp at Bulkeley High, Mangini's high school alma mater, in Hartford, Conn., on Saturday.
Since its inception in 2002, the camp has instructed more than 3,000 kids on the fundamentals of football in the areas of offense, defense and strength and conditioning. Participants are educated In football fundamentals as well as in important life lessons such as competition, teamwork and striving to be their best.
With the help of more than 125 coaches, the camp and the CFM Foundation's goal is to provide children with positive opportunities, positive role models and the information to make good decisions.
"I look forward to this camp every year," said Mangini. "Football is a team-building activity that teaches children the importance of work ethic, character development and positive self image. Also, the children at this camp are able to interact with people who have used football to be successful in life."
In addition to the coaching staff, volunteers such as teachers, lawyers, doctors and police officers donate their time to ensure the children have the best possible camp experience and share how football has positively affected their lives both on and off the field.
To sign up for the camp, potential participants should log on to www.cfmfoundation.com and fill out the registration forms. The camp tuition is $45, but no child will be turned away if the cost cannot be met.
CAMP SCHEDULE
8–8:55 a.m. — Registration
9–9:20 a.m. — Introduction
9:25–11:40 a.m. — Practice
11:45–noon —NFL Players Presentation
Noon–1 p.m. — Lunch
1–1:30 p.m. — 7-on-7 Rules/Stretching
1:30–3:35 p.m. — 7-on-7 Games
3:35–4 p.m. — Warm Down/Awards Ceremony
The Carmine and Frank Mangini Foundation (CFM)
The Football Fundamentals Mini-Camp is one of many initiatives of the Carmine and Frank Mangini Foundation that Eric and his brother, Kyle Mangini, named in memory of their father and uncle. A non-profit organization that provides funding directed at increasing opportunities for underresourced children, the foundation also provides computer scholarships to graduating seniors going to college and minigrants that provide teachers and coaches with funds needed to pursue projects outside of their budgets. The CFM minigrant recipients have included students traveling to NASA, a girls' basketball team playing in a summer league, freshman football for all three Hartford high schools, and a high school football team purchasing new equipment to replace used and stolen equipment.