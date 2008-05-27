Manginis Kick Off Seventh Mini-Camp Saturday





New York Jets head coach Eric Mangini and the Carmine and Frank Mangini Foundation (CFM) will conduct the seventh annual Football Fundamentals Mini-Camp at Bulkeley High, Mangini's high school alma mater, in Hartford, Conn., on Saturday.

Since its inception in 2002, the camp has instructed more than 3,000 kids on the fundamentals of football in the areas of offense, defense and strength and conditioning. Participants are educated In football fundamentals as well as in important life lessons such as competition, teamwork and striving to be their best.

With the help of more than 125 coaches, the camp and the CFM Foundation's goal is to provide children with positive opportunities, positive role models and the information to make good decisions.

"I look forward to this camp every year," said Mangini. "Football is a team-building activity that teaches children the importance of work ethic, character development and positive self image. Also, the children at this camp are able to interact with people who have used football to be successful in life."

In addition to the coaching staff, volunteers such as teachers, lawyers, doctors and police officers donate their time to ensure the children have the best possible camp experience and share how football has positively affected their lives both on and off the field.

To sign up for the camp, potential participants should log on to www.cfmfoundation.com and fill out the registration forms. The camp tuition is $45, but no child will be turned away if the cost cannot be met.

CAMP SCHEDULE

8–8:55 a.m. — Registration

9–9:20 a.m. — Introduction

9:25–11:40 a.m. — Practice

11:45–noon —NFL Players Presentation

Noon–1 p.m. — Lunch

1–1:30 p.m. — 7-on-7 Rules/Stretching

1:30–3:35 p.m. — 7-on-7 Games

3:35–4 p.m. — Warm Down/Awards Ceremony

The Carmine and Frank Mangini Foundation (CFM)