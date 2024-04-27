Jets QB Aaron Rodgers 'Excited' About Malachi Corley Selection in Round 3

In 2022, Corley produced 922 yards after the catch and recorded 40 broken tackles. Fans began to refer to him as the "YAC King" and the name stuck. Corley put it in his X.com bio before the start of last year.

"I didn't come up the with name," Corley said. "It really just came out of nowhere and ever since my 2022 season, that has sort of just been my staple and my name, and I love it."

Jets general manager Joe Douglas added: "Malachi's a dog. I mean he's a special player without the ball as a route runner, really athletic, detailed route runner, can separate. With the ball, he adds a different dimension. His physicality, the violence that he plays with when the ball is in his hands, the way he attacks defenders, his run after catch. He has some special traits."

Corley compares his play style to San Francisco 49ers All-Pro WR Deebo Samuel because of the similarities in their versatility and aggressive mindset, but he also likes watching wideouts with different play styles than him like Titans WR Calvin Ridley. Despite lining up in the slot on over 90% of his college snaps, Corley believes he can play anywhere and make an immediate impact for Rodgers and the Jets offense this season.