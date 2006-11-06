Make Your Very Own Super Bowl Commercial

Nov 06, 2006 at 07:00 AM
110606nflsuperbowlfanad.jpg


Here's your chance to show off your creative talents while making your favorite football team proud.

The NFL is offering football fans the opportunity to pitch their idea for a NFL Super Bowl commercial. The winning idea may just be made into a commercial to air during Super Bowl XLI this February.

So, it is time to unleash your untapped creativity and score a touchdown for the Green and White. Put on your favorite Jets gear and head on out to the Meadowlands for your chance to have your pitch produced into the NFL's Super Bowl commercial.

The Grand Prize winner will also receive a prize package that includes round trip airfare to South Florida for the winner and a guest and two tickets to Super Bowl XLI as special guests of the NFL.

On November 17th and 18th, open calls will be held at Giants Stadium. New York Jets alumni will be among the judges who will vote on the best ideas based on their originality, how well the pitch is tied to the NFL and how well it will translate to television.

For official rules, pre-registration and Contest details, please visit: http://nfl.com/superad.

