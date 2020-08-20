Lupus Research Alliance's ManyOne Can Virtual Walk Fundraiser Set for Sept. 12

Since 2001, the New York Jets have supported the Lupus Research Alliance's (LRA) signature grassroots fundraising program, Walk with Us to Cure Lupus. In light of the global COVID-19 situation, the Walk program has been reimagined with a new name – ManyOne Can.

Please join us for a dynamic virtual event program Sept.12 at noon. The objective is to unite the entire lupus community behind one goal on one day -- to raise $1 million for the most promising lupus research.

To learn more and register, visit walk.lupusresearch.org or call toll free, (866) 925-5257. No one team can cure lupus alone, but as a community, ManyOne Can!

The New York Jets organization is deeply committed to supporting the Lupus Research Alliance, a national voluntary health organization chaired by Robert Wood Johnson IV‒a member of the founding family of Johnson & Johnson and owner of the New York Jets. The Lupus Research Alliance's is the largest private funder of lupus research, leading the search for better ways to treat and ultimately prevent and cure systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE, or lupus), a debilitating autoimmune disease.