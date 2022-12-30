LT Duane Brown on Matchup with Former Team: 'I am Looking Forward to It'

Veteran Linemen Made 2 Pro Bowls During Time With Seahawks

Dec 30, 2022 at 08:05 AM
SEP 3, 2021, Olean, NY: OnCore Fall bag and ball colors. Photo by Craig Melvin.
John Pullano

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

E_SS4_6980-brown-thumb

After spending the last four seasons with Seahawks, Jets LT Duane Brown will face his former team on Sunday when the Jets visit Lumen Field in Seattle. The two teams have a chance to take a step closer to the playoffs.

Brown played with Seattle from 2018-21 and earned two Pro Bowl selections and a second team All-Pro selection. The 15-year veteran started 61 games during his time in the Pacific Northwest and will see former coaches, teammates and friends when the Jets travel West.

"It will be fun," Brown said. "I know a lot of the guys in the locker room and on staff. It is a great environment to play in and it is going to be loud. I am looking forward to it.

"You probably won't be able to hear much. They are a great fan base. They really take pride in the amount of noise and the hostile environment they create there. It is a fun place to play so I am looking forward to it."

Brown, 37, signed with the Jets during training camp, and after seven practices sustained a shoulder injury that forced him to miss the first four weeks of the regular season. Since returning in Week 5, Brown has been sturdy, starting all 11 games and playing 100% of the snaps in those games.

Practice Gallery | Top Images from Thursday of Seahawks Week

See the top photos from Thursday's practice leading up to the road game against Seattle.

E_SS2_5785
1 / 27
E_SS1_8122
2 / 27
E_SS2_5690
3 / 27
E_SS1_9969
4 / 27
E_SS1_8030_1
5 / 27
E_SS1_9043
6 / 27
E_SS1_9734
7 / 27
E_SS1_8944
8 / 27
E_SS1_8074_1
9 / 27
E_SS2_5740
10 / 27
E_SS2_5663
11 / 27
E_SS1_9784
12 / 27
E_SS2_5709
13 / 27
E_SS1_7886_1
14 / 27
E_SS1_9353
15 / 27
E_SS1_8316
16 / 27
E_SS2_5902
17 / 27
E_SS1_9607
18 / 27
E_SS2_5737
19 / 27
E_SS1_8823
20 / 27
E_SS1_8478
21 / 27
E_SS1_8608
22 / 27
E_SS2_5846
23 / 27
E_SS1_8800
24 / 27
E_SS1_8689
25 / 27
E_SS1_8461
26 / 27
E_SS1_8063_1
27 / 27
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Despite Brown's consistency, the Jets run game has been inconsistent, rushing for fewer than 80 yards in their last three games after averaging 111.3 the first 13 weeks. To get the ground game going again, Brown says, the O-Line must get its mind right.

"It is our mentality," Brown said. "We must have that mentality of being physical. Just having great pad level up front and everything else will take care of itself. You have schemes and defenses that can catch you in the right defense and things like that, but as a group up front, we take full responsibility for it. So, we are just bringing that mentality this week."

The Seahawks have struggled to defend the run, surrendering the second-most yards per game this season (155.5) and the fourth-most rushing touchdowns (20).

Difficulties aside, Brown has been impressed by their defense, which is led by LB Uchenna Nwosu, who has 9 sacks, 20 QB hits, 3 FF and 9 TFLs this season. The Seahawks are No. 4 in fumble recoveries and tied for No. 10 with 21 takeaways.

"It is going to be a good challenge for us," Brown said. "We haven't really been able to run the ball that well over the last few weeks, so we are trying to get back to that.

"They fly around. They have a good mix of youth and some veteran guys over there. They are a fast group, and they play well off each other, with a lot of movement. And they play well at home. They really feed off crowd noise and getting off on the snap."

Following four consecutive losses, the Jets are No. 9 in the AFC playoff race. With wins in their final two games and a loss (or tie) by the Patriots, the Jets would clinch a postseason spot. Brown, who made the playoffs 3 times with Seattle, is not looking ahead.

"Nothing else matters if we don't handle our business this week," Brown said. "You have got to go 1-0 this week and then we worry about everything after that. You can't anywhere past this Sunday. It is a tough group we are playing against this week and that is all we got to worry about."

Related Content

news

5 Jets Players to Watch When They Venture to the Great Northwest

Protecting Mike White, Pressuring Geno Smith Pivotal Goals in Sunday's Game against Seattle 'and only Seattle'

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 17 vs. Seahawks - Thursday

WR Denzel Mims (Concussion) Was a Full Participant at Practice on Thursday

news

Jets Sign WR Malik Taylor to Practice Squad

Green & White Release LB Kai Nacua from P-Squad

news

Where Are They Now: Mike Stromberg

Catch Up with the Jets Legend from Temple

news

QB Mike White on His Return from Injury: 'It Was a Long Time Coming'

Jets Signal Caller Compliments Seahawks Defense

news

Jets Pro Bowler Quinnen Williams: 'The Celebration's for Each and Every One on My Team'

Coordinator Jeff Ulbrich Says 'Q' Is 'Probably Playing as Dominant as Any Defensive Player in This League'

news

3 Things to Know | Week 17 Jets at Seahawks

Sauce Gardner, Tariq Woolen Part of Impressive Rookie Groups; Geno Smith Having Career Year

news

What Were Rookie CB Sauce Gardner's 3 Individual Goals?

Rookie Leads NFL With 16 Pass Defenses; Named a Pro Bowl Starter

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 17 vs. Seahawks - Wednesday

QB Mike White (Ribs) Was a Full Participant on Wednesday

news

Jets T Cedric Ogbuehi Returns to Practice

Veteran Offensive Lineman Sustained Groin Injury in Week 10

news

Ways to Watch and Listen | Jets at Seahawks

Broadcast and Stream Info for Sunday's Road Game Against Seattle

Advertising