New DT Leki Fotu on Why He Signed with the Jets in Free Agency: Opportunity

Fotu grew up in Oakland before moving to San Leandro, CA, after his younger sister, Ema, and father, Likiliki, died within a two-month span. The Fotu family then moved to Herriman, UT, before Leki's senior year of high school. Basketball was no longer in the equation(he was a power forward) and football had taken a seat on the bench to rugby. Fotu decided to put his helmet back on for his senior year and led the Herriman Mustangs to their first championship. He earned first-team all-state and MVP honors with 82 tackles and 9.5 sacks.

At Utah, he earned first-team All-Pac 12 honors each of his last two seasons before he was drafted in the fourth round by the Cardinals in 2020.

It's a small world for Fotu, whose parents are from the Pacific island nation of Tonga, which is roughly 6,000 miles from the United States. His defensive line coach at Utah his senior year was former Jets DT Sione Po'uha, who played eight seasons with the team from 2005-12.

"I haven't spoken to him during this period of time, but I know that he's a Jet legend out here," Fotu said. "Learned a lot from him and still learning. Still talk to him to this day. Great guy."

Po'uha was a part of the last Jets playoff team that went to the AFC Championship game in the 2010 season, which was led by one of the NFL's best defenses. The Green & White have not made the playoffs since, but Fotu could be a part of the team that ends the drought, which is also led by a top-five defense.