Le'Veon Bell: Jets Were 'On the Rise When We Should've Been'

"Before this season, everything was kind of new," Bell said. "Everybody couldn't build off of anything. We had new coaches and new players and everything. I think next year the coaching staff will be back and a lot of players will be back. We knew how this year went and we will be able to build off our last couple of games the second half of the season."

"That was a conversation we had a couple of weeks ago," Gase said. "We talked about looking at some of the stuff they did in Pittsburgh and kind of talking about some of the things he's comfortable with in the run game. Especially early in the offseason, trying to focus on those type of runs and pass game. We both were like we'll be able to take a break and then we'll come back. We can really hone in on some of those things that maybe we missed or we did too much of that he wasn't really comfortable with. It's one of those things that allows us to evaluate what we did as an offense and then I can go back to him and we can kind of talk about all that stuff when we get back in the spring."