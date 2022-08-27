Laveranues Coles on Jets Young WRs: 'They Don't Look Like Fish Out of Water' 

In his Jets career, Coles played in 105 games, caught 459 passes for 5,941 (12.9 yards a catch), and 49 TDs. He also ran 22 times for 185 yards. In his rookie season, he also saw time on special teams, making 5 solo tackles, proving himself eager to help his team any way he could.

Coles was still wet behind the ears on Oct. 23, 2000, when the Jets pulled off "The Monday Night Miracle" against Miami, scoring 30 fourth-quarter points to send the game to overtime before winning, 40-37.

"I was young, and on the sideline, I kept saying to the guys that 'we can win this, we can win this,' " Coles said. "I didn't know any better. I didn't know you weren't supposed to come back and win a football game. A lot of people left, a lot turned off their TVs. I remember going to my breakfast place the next morning to get the guys their bagels and the guy in front of me had the paper and said 'I can't believe it.' I told him, 'yeah we came back and won.' "

He said that he sees a lot of that youthful belief in the Jets' "young veterans" and current crop of impressive draft picks -- from Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner ("he's got the Sauce," Coles said) to RB Breece Hall. Specifically, he said he was impressed on his visit to the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center with what he's seen from second-year WR Elijah Moore and rookie Garrett Wilson.

"They don't look like fish out of water," he said. "They know what's going on. So, to me they've already taken the giant steps to be players, and be great players. These guys have nothing but greatness ahead of them."

Coles was drafted in the same year as Pennington and he said that as the newbies on the Green & White, the young QB and the young WR were able to form a relationship based on trust, and mentioned an example of that relationship when speaking about the development of Zach Wilson, who is currently sidelined with a knee injury.

"I would say the trust factor is the most important thing and getting the little things right," Coles said. "I worked with Chad every day and he'd tell me to try this and try that. Chad would tell me: 'When you get to your spot, I'm going to throw it where I want you to turn. I'm going to protect you, I don't want a defender blowing you up.' The guy has to have your best interest at heart and protect you. That chemistry and trust creates something special and once you get that going and he [Wilson] gets talking to them with that football, it's going to be hard to stop."

On his first visit to 1 Jets Drive, Coles said he was struck by the comparison to where he trained with the team in his early years at Hofstra University on Long Island, the Jets' long-time training base, before moving to Florham Park.

"I get this feeling of greatness, seeing this magnificent building Mr. Johnson has put together for these guys, the atmosphere is exhilarating," Coles said.

On head coach Robert Saleh, Coles said: "I love his energy, just how he commands the field and guys, how he interacts with people. I can tell he'd be a guy I'd want to run through a wall for, and that is all you can ask for from your coach. He's won over his guys, and they'll go out and give 110 percent for him on Sunday and they're going to win a lot of football games."

We'll save one of Coles' best anecdotes for last. In April 2000, the Jets traded Keyshawn Johnson to Tampa Bay. Though few expected Coles to fill his shoes, that was the unspoken expectation -- at least for a guy named Laveranues Coles. "In my mind I was there to replace Keyshawn," he said.

In Week 4 the Jets traveled to Florida to face Johnson and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Johnson took several of his former teammates out to dinner, and they took along that rookie "replacement," Coles.