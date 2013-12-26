Last Chance to Cast Jets Pro Bowl Votes

No matter which one you prefer, though, everyone can agree on calling him clutch.

"Individual accolades don't mean much," Folk said. "It's all about winning as a team. That's all that matters. It'd be nice to make the Pro Bowl, but I'd rather be playing here the week after," for the Super Bowl at MetLife Stadium.

Still, that's no excuse for the fans to keep him out of the next-best thing after his nearly perfect year.

He's missed just two kicks this season, and one was when the winds were whipping at Buffalo in Week 11. No kicker in our franchise's history has missed fewer than three kicks over the course of a full season. Upon hitting his first field goal attempt Sunday against Cleveland, he set our franchise record with 20 consecutive kicks made at home. Not to mention one 54-yarder, two AFC Special Teams Player of the Week awards, and three gamewinners.