Kingsbury to Play in Europe

The New York Jets announced Thursday that they have allocated quarterback Kliff Kingsbury to NFL Europe. The announcement was made by Executive Vice President/General Manager Terry Bradway.
Kingsbury signed to the Jets active roster on September 28, 2005 following the shoulder injuries of Chad Pennington and Jay Fiedler. In week 11 he made his NFL debut relieving injured quarterbacks Brooks Bollinger and Vinny Testaverde late in the fourth quarter. Kingsbury completed one of two passes for 17 yards