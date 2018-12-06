Kelvin Beachum Nominated for Walter Payton Man of the Year Award

Today, the New York Jets announced that Kelvin Beachum is one of 32 players nominated for the 2018 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award. Considered one of the league's most prestigious honors, the _Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award _recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field.

Kelvin Beachum's passion for community service began when he was a young child and expanded shortly after being drafted. He often brought extra meals from the Steelers' practice facility to the homeless that he would chat with on his way home. Realizing the NFL gave him a platform to help more people, Beachum now works with several organizations to create sustainable and technology related solutions to end hunger, provide clean water access and give STEM opportunities to youth. In addition, he often speaks to Fortune 500 companies and universities about diversity and inclusion and holds many board positions.

"Being a nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award is a tremendous honor and a highlight of my NFL career. We stand on the shoulders of the guys who came before us in this league and Walter Payton is the gold standard. He's the Mount Everest of competitors and community leaders," said Beachum. "Since joining the NFL, I've just wanted to be somebody special who uses his platform to give back. God granted me the opportunity to play football at the highest level. I didn't want to use that opportunity to just play football. I want to be a productive human being, a great citizen, and part of the solution to solve the problems of this world. Serving others, fighting hunger, providing clean water access, providing STEM opportunities for minority youth – that's my calling. I just want to be a great disciple of Christ and a great service man."