Kelechi Osemele: Jets' New Guard Feeling Frisky as 30 Nears

A native of Houston, Osemele traveled to Hong Kong and Japan this offseason and posted social highlights along the way. He is an adventurous sort who has taken to his new teammates and his new city.

"It's been good, going out with the guys and grabbing dinner and stuff like that with the girlfriends and learning the new plays," he said. "Just like moving to any town but a lot bigger city obviously. But it's been cool, been exploring a little bit and getting my bearings. It's been nice."

After James Carpenter manned the Jets' left guard spot for four years, Osemele will take over on a line that will remain intact elsewhere. He has already declared that he will be quarterback Sam Darnold's new bodyguard.

"People person, he works the locker room well, smart, has a lot of the intangibles," Osemele said of Darnold. "Being able to make plays outside the pocket and scramble — I like an athletic quarterback, so I like to see that. But so far, so good. And from what I'm hearing from everybody, he's learning fast and he's continuing to develop, so I'm excited about it."

The bear is in a happy place, but soon it will be time for combat. After all, he once said, "They call me 'KO' for a reason." He doesn't want to get in your way as much as he wants to punish you. The Raiders shipped the bear away and while he is enjoying his new environment, he remembers that he was discarded.

"I'm a chip on the shoulder type of guy, so obviously that's motivation," he said. "I'm a professional and I've been in this business for a while, so I understand it from that point. But I like to take things like that and use it as motivation because it's fuel. Why wouldn't you? Obviously I'm motivated by that."

The Jets will host the Raiders in Week 12 just a few days before Thanksgiving. The bear is not known to be a social creature in the fall and Osemele will fight throughout the upcoming campaign.