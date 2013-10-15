Josh Cribbs Signs, Greg Salas Agrees to Join Active Roster

We made a host of roster moves today, including the signing of WR/return specialist Josh Cribbs, while Eagles practice squad WR Greg Salas has agreed to join our active roster.

We also placed WR-KR Clyde Gates and RB Mike Goodson on Injured Reserve with season-ending shoulder and knee injuries respectively. Lastly, we added RB Miguel Maysonet to the practice squad.

The 30-year-old Cribbs is a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All Pro. He is tied with Leon Washington for the most kickoff-return touchdowns (8) in NFL history and has 11 return TDs in his career.

We have injury issues at wide receiver as Santonio Holmes (foot/hamstring) has missed the past two games and Gates exited Sunday's loss against the Steelers with a shoulder injury. TE Kellen Winslow, who totaled 17 receptions in his first five games, still has three games remaining on his suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance enhancing drugs.

Gates, who had 12 receptions, was the our No. 1 kickoff return man and averaged 23.2 yards per return this season. Goodson might have been a potential replacement for Gates, but he was also lost for the season Sunday when he tore both his ACL and MCL against the Steelers.

Cribbs (6'1", 215), a Kent State product, has averaged 25.9 yards on his 387 career kick returns and 11.0 yards on his 195 punt returns. He set career highs in receiving in 2011 with the Browns with 41 catches, 518 yards and four receiving TDs.