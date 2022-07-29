Jordan Whitehead's in the (Deep) Middle of Jets' Safety Learning Curve

SB Champ Has Taken Lessons from Older Players, Passes Them on to Younger Players: 'We're All in This Together'

Jul 29, 2022 at 08:00 AM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

E_SZR_1649-whitehead-thumb

In the NFL, as in life, the younger learn from the older.

Jordan Whitehead, the Jets' new veteran safety, is a great example of that. Everyone knows of his relationship with Darrelle Revis, the Green & White star cornerback who is eligible to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2023 in February. In Whitehead's case, it's not only a case of age but of family — the two are cousins.

"We talk here and there," Whitehead said of his relationship with The Island. "Darrelle's kind of like me. We're quiet guys. When I text him and I need something, he answers me, and vice versa."

Whitehead remembered Revis' best piece of advice: " 'Just win the Super Bowl. If you lose ... it's different.' So that was one thing he said."

He's also said in the past that No. 24 "definitely taught me a lot of different things. ... You can learn from the best right there, he's right in front of me. I take everything from him."

Any Super Bowl and HOF talk, of course, is still well down the road. In training camp, Whitehead has a different, more immediate connection with his safety mate, Lamarcus Joyner.

"Lamarcus is a little bit older than me. I used to watch him all the time playing for the Rams," Whitehead said. "I kind of learned and took some of my game from him. And just being out there with him, he's helping me out a lot, I'm teaching him some things."

As for some cross-training pro sports relationships, Whitehead didn't mention a mentor/mentee association with John Cena, but it wouldn't be surprising. Have you seen Jordan's ripped Twitter pic, the one over which he replies, "Y'all done turned me up"?

"I don't even think about size," he said when asked about his "average" 5-10, 198-pound program size. "I pride myself in the weight room. I feel like I'm one of the strongest safeties in the league, so that's my mindset."

It's not all about Whitehead the Younger looking at his elders all the time. He is, after all, a fifth-year NFL starter, the previous four with Tampa Bay and two seasons ago a starting safety on the Buccaneers' Super Bowl LV-winning team.

"The DB group with the Bucs, we were young, so we had to get that chemistry and jell together. Once we did that, things started to click better."

Something similar is happening in the Jets' secondary.

"Everybody in the room, they're being really good teammates," he said. "I'm coming in new, so I've got guys like Ashtyn [Davis], Elijah [Riley], Will Parks, all those guys helping me out, trying to get me better, too. It's good how we can communicate with one another. Then Lamarcus being back there is a veteran presence. To have two guys who know what they're doing, what the defense is doing, not just our position but every position, it goes a long way.

"We're picking up fast. The guys in the locker room are great guys, everybody is friends. We're in this together."

Practice Gallery | Top Photos from Day 2 of Jets Training Camp

See the Green & White on the field during Day 2 of Jets Training Camp.

E_SZ2_1182
1 / 58
E_SZR_0480
2 / 58
E_SZR_0500
3 / 58
E_SZR_0387
4 / 58
E_SZR_0356
5 / 58
E_SA101569
6 / 58
E_SZR_0204
7 / 58
E_SZR_0257
8 / 58
E_SZR_0451
9 / 58
E_SZ2_0519
10 / 58
E_SZR_1774
11 / 58
E_SZR_1104
12 / 58
E_SZR_0611
13 / 58
E_SZR_0807
14 / 58
E_SZR_0950
15 / 58
E_SZR_0921
16 / 58
E_SZR_0758
17 / 58
E_SZR_2262
18 / 58
E_SZR_1433
19 / 58
E_SZR_1475
20 / 58
E_SZR_1420
21 / 58
E_SZ2_0365
22 / 58
E_SZ2_1200
23 / 58
E_SZ2_1136
24 / 58
E_SZ2_1161
25 / 58
E_SZ2_1021
26 / 58
E_SZ2_1180
27 / 58
E_SZ2_1181
28 / 58
E_SZ2_1099
29 / 58
E_SZ2_1135
30 / 58
E_SZ2_1013
31 / 58
E_SZ2_0919
32 / 58
E_SZ2_0976
33 / 58
E_SZ2_1000
34 / 58
E_SZ2_0810
35 / 58
E_SZ2_0850
36 / 58
E_SZ2_0861
37 / 58
E_SZ2_0735
38 / 58
E_SZ2_0771
39 / 58
E_SZ2_0879
40 / 58
E_SZ2_0477
41 / 58
E_SZ2_0905
42 / 58
E_SZ2_0890
43 / 58
E_SZ2_0719
44 / 58
E_SZ2_0584
45 / 58
E_SZ2_0591
46 / 58
E_SZ2_0500
47 / 58
E_SZ2_0434
48 / 58
E_SZ2_0655
49 / 58
E_SZ2_0237
50 / 58
E_SZ2_0032
51 / 58
E_SZ2_0071
52 / 58
E_SZ2_0017
53 / 58
E_SZ2_0400
54 / 58
E_SZR_2211
55 / 58
E_SZR_2199
56 / 58
E_SZR_2274
57 / 58
E_SZR_2017
58 / 58
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Jets Sign LB Kwon Alexander

Green & White Release LB Javin White

news

Jets Training Camp Highlights (7/29) | New WR Rashard Davis Breaks a Long TD & Zach Wilson-Corey Davis Connection

See Some of the Top Plays from the Third Practice of Training Camp

news

Jets Announce 2022 Game Initiatives & Giveaways

Team to Celebrate Three Ring of Honor Inductions; Several League-Wide Initiatives

news

Corey Davis Lending His Leadership to Jets' Young Receiving Corps

HC Robert Saleh: 'Davis Is in Such a Good Headspace Right Now'

news

Jets Practice Report | Defensive Line Applies the Heat as Temperature Rises

QB Zach Wilson Impressed in Third-Down Session; George Fant, Braxton Berrios Held Out of Team Periods

news

Jets Michael Carter: 'Dogs Will Be Dogs When It's Time to Play'

Second-Year RB Has Been Impressed with Rookie Breece Hall; Wants to Be More Consistent

news

Jets Training Camp Daily (7/28) | Highlights, Stories & Photos from Day 2

See All of the Content from Thursday's Practice at Jets Training Camp

news

Don't Look Now but Jets TE C.J. Uzomah & DL Carl Lawson Are Teammates Again

Fellow Georgians Played at Auburn, with Bengals, and Now Are Pushing Each Other Hard at Green & White Training Camp

news

Jets Announce UNITED24 as Next Recipient of $100,000 for Ukrainian Relief Efforts

Part of $1,000,000 Commitment Announced in April from the Jets

news

Jets Training Camp Highlights (7/28) | Zach Wilson Goes Deep to Elijah Moore, Joe Flacco to Garrett Wilson & More

See Some of the Top Plays from the Second Practice of Training Camp

news

QB Zach Wilson Improved Physically and Mentally to Start Training Camp, 'Not Stressing Too Much'

Second-Year QB Confident and Focused on Spreading the Ball to New Weapons C.J. Uzomah, Garrett Wilson

Advertising