Jordan Whitehead's in the (Deep) Middle of Jets' Safety Learning Curve

Any Super Bowl and HOF talk, of course, is still well down the road. In training camp, Whitehead has a different, more immediate connection with his safety mate, Lamarcus Joyner.

"Lamarcus is a little bit older than me. I used to watch him all the time playing for the Rams," Whitehead said. "I kind of learned and took some of my game from him. And just being out there with him, he's helping me out a lot, I'm teaching him some things."

As for some cross-training pro sports relationships, Whitehead didn't mention a mentor/mentee association with John Cena, but it wouldn't be surprising. Have you seen Jordan's ripped Twitter pic, the one over which he replies, "Y'all done turned me up"?

"I don't even think about size," he said when asked about his "average" 5-10, 198-pound program size. "I pride myself in the weight room. I feel like I'm one of the strongest safeties in the league, so that's my mindset."

It's not all about Whitehead the Younger looking at his elders all the time. He is, after all, a fifth-year NFL starter, the previous four with Tampa Bay and two seasons ago a starting safety on the Buccaneers' Super Bowl LV-winning team.

"The DB group with the Bucs, we were young, so we had to get that chemistry and jell together. Once we did that, things started to click better."

Something similar is happening in the Jets' secondary.

"Everybody in the room, they're being really good teammates," he said. "I'm coming in new, so I've got guys like Ashtyn [Davis], Elijah [Riley], Will Parks, all those guys helping me out, trying to get me better, too. It's good how we can communicate with one another. Then Lamarcus being back there is a veteran presence. To have two guys who know what they're doing, what the defense is doing, not just our position but every position, it goes a long way.