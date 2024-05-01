For QB Jordan Travis, a 'Dream Come True' to Be Drafted by the Jets

When Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft began last Saturday, Jets general manager Joe Douglas had his eye out for quarterback with a high upside. One that would be willing to sit back and learn from veteran signal callers Aaron Rodgers and Tyrod Taylor for a year or more. In the fifth round (Pick No. 171 to be exact), he found his guy: 23-year-old QB Jordan Travis out of Florida State.
"He's a special kid, you can see why teammates gravitate towards him and why he's one of the more respected guys when you talk to other players at Florida State," Douglas said. "We're just happy to add him. He's coming to a great situation with some unbelievable veteran leadership and kind of similar situation as Olu [Fashanu], but even at a different level with the two vets we have in the room. So, really cool opportunity for him to learn, develop, and just showcase his ability."
Head coach Robert Saleh added: "For Jordan [Travis], to come into a room, I think it's 34- years of experience between the two, something like that, which is remarkable. So, for Jordan, it's whatever he wants. It's a really cool room."
Similar to the situation he will encounter in New York, Travis (6-1, 200) began his collegiate career buried on the depth chart. After a redshirt year at Louisville, he transferred to Florida State in 2019 and didn't make his first start until the pandemic-shorten 2020 season. That fall, the West Palm Beach, FL, native started 6 games and threw for 6 touchdowns and 6 interceptions.
Over the last two seasons (2022-23), Travis took a leap starting 24 games and throwing 44 touchdown passes, 7 interceptions and rushed for 14 scores. He made second-team All-ACC in 2022 and was named ACC Player of the Year in '23.
"I make plays when everything breaks down," Travis said. "I'm just a baller. I'm a competitor every single time I get on the field, I want to dominate the guy across from me. And a winner, that's main thing for me. Throughout my career, I fell in love with winning so much and I hate losing, so I will do everything in my power to win."
Travis, however, finished his final season at Florida State on the sideline. He sustained a broken leg against North Alabama in mid-November with FSU unbeaten (11-0) and the No. 5-ranked team in the nation. The Seminoles managed to complete the regular season unbeaten and win the ACC title, but without Travis were left out of the College Football Playoff. Travis threw for 2,755 yards, 20 touchdowns, 2 interceptions and rushed for 7 touchdowns.
"I'm waiting until I get up there with the Jets and talk with the trainers and that staff and just figure out what we're going to do timetable wise," Travis said about his injury.
When Travis got the call Saturday afternoon from the Jets, he couldn't hold back his tears. Following the disappointment of his how final season in Tallahassee ended paired with concerns of how the injury would affect his draft stock, he said he was just lucky to get a ring.
"I am not even worried about anything else right now," Travis said. "I am so happy with where I got picked and I just look forward to getting ready to work and learning from those guys ahead of me."
Similar to college, it could be a while before Travis sees the field as a full-time starter. With experience in college, he feels prepared to make the most of the situation.
"It's a dream come true," Travis said. "I prayed for this, after my visit and after meeting with Coach [Todd] Downing and [Nathaniel] Hackett, I mean it's a dream come true, ever since I met with them. I fell in love with those guys, so yeah, I can't wait to meet Aaron and Tyrod and just pick their brains every single day, see how they treat their teammates, how they carry themselves, off the field, on the field, and just learn the things and I can't wait."