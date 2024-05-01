For QB Jordan Travis, a 'Dream Come True' to Be Drafted by the Jets

When Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft began last Saturday, Jets general manager Joe Douglas had his eye out for quarterback with a high upside. One that would be willing to sit back and learn from veteran signal callers Aaron Rodgers and Tyrod Taylor for a year or more. In the fifth round (Pick No. 171 to be exact), he found his guy: 23-year-old QB Jordan Travis out of Florida State.

"He's a special kid, you can see why teammates gravitate towards him and why he's one of the more respected guys when you talk to other players at Florida State," Douglas said. "We're just happy to add him. He's coming to a great situation with some unbelievable veteran leadership and kind of similar situation as Olu [Fashanu], but even at a different level with the two vets we have in the room. So, really cool opportunity for him to learn, develop, and just showcase his ability."

Head coach Robert Saleh added: "For Jordan [Travis], to come into a room, I think it's 34- years of experience between the two, something like that, which is remarkable. So, for Jordan, it's whatever he wants. It's a really cool room."

Similar to the situation he will encounter in New York, Travis (6-1, 200) began his collegiate career buried on the depth chart. After a redshirt year at Louisville, he transferred to Florida State in 2019 and didn't make his first start until the pandemic-shorten 2020 season. That fall, the West Palm Beach, FL, native started 6 games and threw for 6 touchdowns and 6 interceptions.

Over the last two seasons (2022-23), Travis took a leap starting 24 games and throwing 44 touchdown passes, 7 interceptions and rushed for 14 scores. He made second-team All-ACC in 2022 and was named ACC Player of the Year in '23.