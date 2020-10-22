Jordan Jenkins Ponders Jets' Sunday Test vs. Bills & QB Josh Allen

But Allen has hurt the Jets throwing and running. In this year's season-opener, a 27-17 Bills win at Buffalo, he completed 33-of-46 passes for a career-high 312 yards and 2 touchdowns while rushing for 57 yards and another TD on 14 carries. In the QBs' first pro matchup, Darnold prevailed with the comeback win at the Bills in 2018, but Allen ran for 101 yards, becoming the first opposing QB in 42 years to rush for 100 yards vs. the Jets.Obviously, Jenkins would like to apply some pressure on Allen in the pocket — and he had a stripsack of the Wyoming product in last season's opener — but that running dimension still concerns him.

"You've got to tackle the guy when you get the chance," he said. "You've got to treat this guy like tackling a tight end in the open field. The problem is a lot of guys get ready to tackle him like a quarterback, but he's not running like a quarterback. He's a stockier guy, a bigger guy. You've got to go out with the mindset that he's possibly going to lower his shoulder on you. ... And you can't rush upfield too much because he will gash you right in that B-gap."

If the Jets hope to climb a little bit out of their 0-6 hole with a home win over their AFC East foes, they can take some hope from the Bills having fallen off their 4-0 start with those two losses, and from Darnold and the Jets having beaten Allen and the Bills before, and from Allen sounding as if he's beating himself up this week.

But that could make him the most dangerous kind of QB for the Jets to face. He was being billed as an NFL MVP contender during Buffalo's opening run. And now he's setting his jaw ... and dropping his shoulder. Just in time for his old division friends.