John Franklin-Myers and Jets D-Line Are Going to 'Attack and Hit People'

Throughout his early tenure as the head coach of the Jets, Robert Saleh has stressed the importance of competition up and down the roster. In that forest of competition, however, has quickly emerged an encouraging exchange of information among players.

After practice on Monday at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center, defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers was effusive in praise of his teammates on the D-Line, but took special note of the suggestions and advice from the other side of scrimmage -- from offensive lineman Morgan Moses, who was signed recently in free agency.

"Talk about a guy who's played a lot of football, some great football," JMF said. "He gets me better. We spoke about it, literally in the middle of team. He said 'Check out when you're doing X, Y, Z.' I didn't even know I was doing the same thing. In the middle, the guy I go against every day, speaks volume of his character. He said that if you get 10 sacks you make us all better. He told me that if he knows what I'm doing each play then he doesn't get better. He's played a lot of football in the NFL and nything he tells me, I'm a sponge. Making those corrections immediately to make me better."

Franklin-Myers said that he's been going to school working with the likes of Carl Lawson, Sheldon Rankins, Foley Fatukasi, Nathan Shepherd, Vinny Curry and others. And with more than two dozen defensive lineman currently in camp, the competition is fierce. That was one goal set in the offseason by general manager Joe Douglas and Saleh.