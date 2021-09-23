John Franklin-Myers: An Emerging Force on Jets' D-Line

Up on the podium, hands on the lectern and a wide grin stretching across his face, John Franklin-Myers was having fun, reveling in the media spotlight for however long reporters lobbed questions his way.

Asked if he smiles as much on the field as he was during the interview, he said: "This is a great opportunity. I have to have fun with it, everyone doesn't get this opportunity."

In every sense, Franklin-Myers, 24, is taking advantage of his unique opportunity with the Jets. He has emerged as an important player on defense in the Jets' 4-3 scheme, an outside rusher who can also work inside, plucked off the waiver wire by the Jets in 2019 after he was cut by the Rams.

He has gone from a depth player last year to one of the straws stirring the Jets' defense. Through the first two weeks of the 2021 NFL season, JFM -- a fourth-round draft pick out of Stephen F. Austin -- has an 81.4 grade from Pro Football Focus, which is the highest among any Jets player.

"I'm getting an opportunity and they [the coaching staff] are doing a good job putting me in a good position," he said. "I'm playing with some guys who are making routine plays. Really, anybody would do well playing with these guys."

With much of the early defensive focus on the Jets' young, emerging cornerbacks; the spirited return of linebacker C.J. Mosley; and expectations on the D-line focused on Quinnen Williams and Sheldon Rankins; JFM has seemingly flown under the radar. But that perception is likely to change, especially after he notched sacks in each of the first two games this season. JFM also is among a group of three players (Chandler Jones and Nick Bosa are the other two) this season to record two or more sacks, two or more tackles for loss and a forced fumble through the first two weeks of the season.