Jets C Joe Tippmann: My Biggest Improvement Was My Confidence

Rookie Believes Aaron Rodgers Will Help His Play in Year 2; Will Focus on Strength Training

Jan 22, 2024 at 08:30 AM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

tippmann-story-JB3_3188

In July, Robert Saleh said: "The volume of your voice projects in confidence."

Such is the case for Jets rookie C Joe Tippmann, who started 14 games this season – 10 at center and 4 at guard.

"Started out there a little jitterish, just not being able to go out there and execute confidently, that was definitely my biggest improvement," Tippmann said. He added: "It just comes in the preparation. I've seen the looks throughout the week, been able to build that confidence in my study and in the way I get ready. I think that's where it comes from. When it comes time to be able to go out there, play fast and execute what we're trying to get done."

The second-round pick's blooming confidence was evident down the stretch. In the 10 games Tippmann started at center (Weeks 9-18), his 59.8 PFF grade ranked No. 14 among centers who took at least 80% of the snaps. In the final three games, he ranked No. 5 (71.6 grade) and No. 5 in run blocking (72.4).

"Tipp has been awesome," Saleh said in late December. "He's improved every day. Obviously, he's got great versatility. He can play guard, center, but his strain, his grit, his want-to, his football IQ, his ability to get better every day the way he has, I'm excited about his future. I've said it before, he's going to be a good one for a long time."

Tippmann plans to focus on his strength training throughout the offseason, something he couldn't devote the time he wanted to while preparing for the NFL Draft this time last year.

"There are areas where I can see in the film if I were stronger, I would have had it," he said. "But then there's plenty of areas where I can grow that don't have to do with strength and has to do with putting myself in the best position to make the block and put the whole line into the best position to get it done.

"I think I can continue to keep climbing and I think I have a lot of room for improvement."

Tippmann first cracked the starting lineup in Week 3 at right guard, a position he had not played since his sophomore year at Wisconsin. He sustained a quad injury in Week 6 against the Eagles and returned to the lineup Week 9 at center.

He played on 11 of the Green & White's 13 offensive line combinations and with three quarterbacks – Zach Wilson, Trevor Siemian and Tim Boyle. Next season, he'll snap to someone who also used to call Wisconsin home in future Hall of Fame QB Aaron Rodgers. Tippmann did not practice much with Rodgers since the rookie only took a handful of first-team reps in training camp.

"It's a good feeling," Tippmann said. "Through camp when I was snapping, it was really nerve-racking. I got this guy (Rodgers) behind me, but through the end of the season, I was able to take snaps [with him in practice].

"Aaron's a guy that can definitely make me play better. He's out there and can kind of make my calls for me and can kind of get me on the right track no matter what we're running."

The Jets' No. 31 ranked offense had an incomplete grade without Rodgers conducting it. But Tippmann hopes the season finale, a 17-3 win at New England, was a snippet of what's in store next season.

"We saw what we can do and we didn't have all the guys that we started the season with," he said. "To be able to see the way that we've grown throughout this whole entire season, I think we got something special."

