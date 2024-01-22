Jets C Joe Tippmann: My Biggest Improvement Was My Confidence

"There are areas where I can see in the film if I were stronger, I would have had it," he said. "But then there's plenty of areas where I can grow that don't have to do with strength and has to do with putting myself in the best position to make the block and put the whole line into the best position to get it done.

"I think I can continue to keep climbing and I think I have a lot of room for improvement."

Tippmann first cracked the starting lineup in Week 3 at right guard, a position he had not played since his sophomore year at Wisconsin. He sustained a quad injury in Week 6 against the Eagles and returned to the lineup Week 9 at center.

He played on 11 of the Green & White's 13 offensive line combinations and with three quarterbacks – Zach Wilson, Trevor Siemian and Tim Boyle. Next season, he'll snap to someone who also used to call Wisconsin home in future Hall of Fame QB Aaron Rodgers. Tippmann did not practice much with Rodgers since the rookie only took a handful of first-team reps in training camp.

"It's a good feeling," Tippmann said. "Through camp when I was snapping, it was really nerve-racking. I got this guy (Rodgers) behind me, but through the end of the season, I was able to take snaps [with him in practice].

"Aaron's a guy that can definitely make me play better. He's out there and can kind of make my calls for me and can kind of get me on the right track no matter what we're running."

The Jets' No. 31 ranked offense had an incomplete grade without Rodgers conducting it. But Tippmann hopes the season finale, a 17-3 win at New England, was a snippet of what's in store next season.