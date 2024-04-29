What Are Joe Douglas and Robert Saleh Saying About the Jets' 2024 Draft Class?

Round 4, Pick 134: Wisconsin RB Braelon Allen (6-1, 235)

Allen, the youngest player in the draft, has led the Badgers in rushing each of the last three seasons and ranks No. 9 in school history with 3,494 rushing yards. Allen is a hard-nosed runner -- 69.5% of his yardage came after contact in 2023. The Fond du Lac, WI, native had 20 100-yard games at Wisconsin, the most of any active college player in '23.

J.D.: "We're excited about these two young backs we brought in in Braelon and Isaiah [Davis]. Big backs, productive backs. It adds great competition in the room. Obviously, we have a dynamic player in Breece [Hall]. We're still very excited about Izzy [Abanikanda], but we have four backs. It's going to be a pretty cool room. Young stable of stallions to see how they do and see how they compete."

Round 5, Pick 171: Florida State QB Jordan Travis (6-1, 200)

Travis sustained a broken leg in November after playing 11 games last season, leading the Seminoles to an undefeated season. He was named first-team All-ACC and threw for 2,755 yards, 20 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. He began his career at Louisville and transferred after one season. He's No. 1 in school history in total offense (10,665 yards) and total touchdowns (99).

J.D.: "Jordan is a dynamic player and obviously a tough injury for him and the team last year, but dynamic player. He came on a top-30 visit. Just getting a chance to spend time with him and get to know him as a as a person, he's a special guy. You can see why teammates gravitate towards him and why he's one of the more respected guys when you talk to other players at Florida State."

R.S.: "It's like an unshaped ball of clay. It's unfortunate the injury he went through, but when we watch his tape, there's so many things that we feel like we can help him get better at from footwork to his throwing motion, the way he sees the game. When you look at the two quarterbacks he's going to have a chance to learn from, we feel like a guy with his athleticism, his talent, his competitive drive, his smarts, it feels like if he were going to turn into a great quarterback, this is going to be a really good spot for him to do it."

Round 5, Pick 173: South Dakota State RB Isaiah Davis (6-0, 218)

Davis led the FCS with 1,578 rushing yards and led all FBS and FCS players with 54 carries of at least 10 yards in the 2023 season. A first-team All-American and team captain in '23, he finished No. 3 in school history in both rushing yards (4,548) and touchdowns (50).