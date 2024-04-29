What Are Joe Douglas and Robert Saleh Saying About the Jets' 2024 Draft Class?

Round 1, Pick 11: Penn State T Olu Fashanu (6-6, 312)
Fashanu played in 29 games (21 starts) for the Nittany Lions, all at left tackle. He didn't allow a sack on more than 700 pass-blocking snaps and was named a consensus All-American in 2023. He was also a team captain and team MVP.
J.D.: "With Olu, just what he does in pass pro, his production in pass pro, very low-pressure rates, playing in one of the top conferences in the country. He is just a really high-level, high-impact pass protector. I don't think he gets enough credit for his run blocking. He is just a big, giant body, long arms. He is a very tough, competitive young man."
R.S.: "You guys know me by now. O-line, D-line, the more the merrier. You can never have enough. … Improving our offensive line in free agency and adding to the depth and the future of the offensive line was a big part of the discussion."
Round 3, Pick 65: Western Kentucky WR Malachi Corley (5-10, 207)
Corley, who led Conference USA in receiving yards each of the last two seasons, is known for yards after contact. Known as the YAC King, he forced 55 missed tackles over the last two seasons and averaged 9.2 yards after the catch. Corley left Western Kentucky as the school's record holder with 259 receptions.
J.D.: "We are juiced man. Malachi is a guy that you watch his tape and it is hard not to get excited. Just an explosive dynamic player with the ball in his hands, a guy we feel like can be a real weapon."
R.S.: "He is elite with the ball in his hands, he is an angry runner, he calls himself the YAC King and he is deserving of it, but we will get him here, he has got some things to work on for sure, but at the same time, we love his mindset, we love his style of play. He is going to bring an added element that we don't have to our team."
See images of all 7 members of the Jets 2024 draft class.
Round 4, Pick 134: Wisconsin RB Braelon Allen (6-1, 235)
Allen, the youngest player in the draft, has led the Badgers in rushing each of the last three seasons and ranks No. 9 in school history with 3,494 rushing yards. Allen is a hard-nosed runner -- 69.5% of his yardage came after contact in 2023. The Fond du Lac, WI, native had 20 100-yard games at Wisconsin, the most of any active college player in '23.
J.D.: "We're excited about these two young backs we brought in in Braelon and Isaiah [Davis]. Big backs, productive backs. It adds great competition in the room. Obviously, we have a dynamic player in Breece [Hall]. We're still very excited about Izzy [Abanikanda], but we have four backs. It's going to be a pretty cool room. Young stable of stallions to see how they do and see how they compete."
Round 5, Pick 171: Florida State QB Jordan Travis (6-1, 200)
Travis sustained a broken leg in November after playing 11 games last season, leading the Seminoles to an undefeated season. He was named first-team All-ACC and threw for 2,755 yards, 20 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. He began his career at Louisville and transferred after one season. He's No. 1 in school history in total offense (10,665 yards) and total touchdowns (99).
J.D.: "Jordan is a dynamic player and obviously a tough injury for him and the team last year, but dynamic player. He came on a top-30 visit. Just getting a chance to spend time with him and get to know him as a as a person, he's a special guy. You can see why teammates gravitate towards him and why he's one of the more respected guys when you talk to other players at Florida State."
R.S.: "It's like an unshaped ball of clay. It's unfortunate the injury he went through, but when we watch his tape, there's so many things that we feel like we can help him get better at from footwork to his throwing motion, the way he sees the game. When you look at the two quarterbacks he's going to have a chance to learn from, we feel like a guy with his athleticism, his talent, his competitive drive, his smarts, it feels like if he were going to turn into a great quarterback, this is going to be a really good spot for him to do it."
Round 5, Pick 173: South Dakota State RB Isaiah Davis (6-0, 218)
Davis led the FCS with 1,578 rushing yards and led all FBS and FCS players with 54 carries of at least 10 yards in the 2023 season. A first-team All-American and team captain in '23, he finished No. 3 in school history in both rushing yards (4,548) and touchdowns (50).
R.S.: "Big, bruising backs [Allen and Davis]. Downhill runners. They bring a different style to the game. Good third-down versatility with regard to protection, catching the ball out of the backfield, but really good complements to the group we already have."
Round 5, Pick 176: Toronto Argonauts CB Qwan'tez Stiggers (5-11, 204)
Stiggers became the first CFL player to be drafted in the NFL. He played for the Toronto Argonauts in 2023 and won the league's Most Outstanding Rookie award. He finished with 56 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 12 pass defenses and 5 interceptions.
J.D.: "He was rookie of the year for Toronto, and so that's the initial, 'OK, this is an interesting situation. Let's see what this is all about.' But then really the East-West game, he had a really good week, he had a really good week there and opened up eyes there. He's a unique guy, he's a special guy, another guy that came up for the 30-visit and get to know him and his zone eyes, his ball skills, they show out in tape. Great young man."
Round 7, Pick 257: Alabama S Jaylen Key (6-0, 208)
Key played five seasons at UAB before one season at Alabama where he totaled 60 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 1 interceptions and 2 pass defenses. He played in 56 college games (21 starts) and totaled 138 tackles, 6 TFL, 4 INT, 7 PD and 2 forced fumbles.
J.D.: "Another guy who's been given nothing and had to earn everything. The right kind of warrior makeup mentality and perseverance that is going to help him here and in life."
R.S.: "He's a safety. His football IQ and intelligence, his instinct, his length, his play speed is actually much faster than his time speed, so we're excited to get him in that spot and give him a chance to compete."