Joe Douglas, Robert Saleh Agree: Jets Had a 'Clear Vision' Through the Draft

When the smoke cleared, the Jets had used only one of the original seven picks they once held for this draft, on No. 4 overall pick Sauce Gardner The last time that happened was 2009. Whether it was the big aggressiveness to get Johnson or the small aggressiveness to jump up and secure Hall, Douglas was true to his word, and the word was "aggressive," as he said Thursday night: "We wanted to be aggressive in terms of guys we really liked at the top of the draft."

Douglas' team isn't done working, but now the football's in Saleh's court. The GM praised his HC and Saleh's assistants for persevering through coaching up arguably the youngest roster in the NFL in 2021. The coaches' work may get a little easier with that year of collective experience under their belts, but it won't ever stop. There's still that AFC East gap between the Jets and the Bills, Patriots and Dolphins that has to be closed.

"It's not necessarily comparing us to what they have," Saleh said. "It's just building a roster that we have a vision for, that can execute our schemes, that can execute the character we want, that can execute the things we need to get done. The idea of closing the gap isn't necessarily trying to combat what they have, it's trying to get better with what we have, adding pieces, adding players, developing those players.

"I think there's a clear vision for every single player we've brought in, from free agency to the draft. Now it's just going on the field and implementing that vision and getting those guys to play to the best of their ability."