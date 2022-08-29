Joe Douglas on Final Cuts: 'Tough Saying Goodbye to Some of These Guys'

General manager Joe Douglas and his front office staff have heard words of praise from all around the NFL as they hit their different mileposts this past offseason, n their free agency signings and their draft.

Now comes another big fork in the road, and Douglas and company will be feeling the pain of how well they executed their offseason because final cuts will be debated hotly inside One Jets Drive on Monday and then the Jets like all other teams in the league must reduce their rosters from 80 players to their initial 53-man active rosters to start the regular season ahead.

"Cutdown's a tough day because we've got to say goodbye to 27 guys, and hopefully bring 16 of them back to our practice squad," Douglas told WCBS-TV broadcasters Ian Eagle and Anthony Becht midway through the second half of Sunday's Jets-Giants game. "It's a tough day just because these guys have given everything they've had for really the last few months, so it's tough saying goodbye to some of these guys.

The depth the Jets have created up and down their roster but at some key positions specifically will cause problems unlike those the team has had in the recent past. Already since the start of training camp the Jets lead the NFL with four released players who were acquired through the waivers process by other teams.

"That's a credit to Coach Saleh and his staff," Douglas said. "When you do things we ask, you strain, you work hard, you pick up the playbook and you put good plays on tape, there's 31 other teams out there. Those guys bought in. All those guys are just playing their hearts out."