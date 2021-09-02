Joe Douglas on 'Difficult Decisions,' Additions to Roster

Douglas, and the other 31 NFL GMs, has been taking part in the inevitable roster gymnastics. For the Jets, no position has been affected more than tight end. Tyler Kroft and Trevon Wesco, who almost exclusively lines up at fullback, were the only TEs on the active roster in Wednesday's practice. Ryan Griffin and Dan Brown were released on Tuesday and brought back on Wednesday. Chris Herndon, who Douglas said had a good camp, was traded to the Vikings for a 2022 draft pick.

"I think this was a situation where Minnesota was aggressive in their pursuit, starting last Saturday," he said. "I think they had a raft of injuries at the position. They felt that they needed a player that could come in and help out with them running a similar system to us. They targeted Chris and things really heated up Monday into Tuesday."

Douglas added: "Getting Griffin and Dan back in the room is big and we know what Griff brings from a leadership standpoint and we know what Dan brings from an athleticism and special teams standpoint, and his ability to create mismatches in the pass game."

Wrapping up with the defensive line, Douglas plans to add 2020 third-round pick Jabari Zuniga, who was waived on Wednesday, to the practice squad if he clears waivers. After the loss of DE Carl Lawson (ruptured Achilles tendon), Douglas brought in another Lawson -- former first-round pick Shaq Lawson -- via trade with the Texans.