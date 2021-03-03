Joe Douglas: Jets' Stance Unchanged on 'Dynamic' Sam Darnold

This raised the question of a timeline for Douglas and Saleh to make a call on if Darnold will be the Jets' starting QB for a fourth season, in 2021 or, if not, who the starter will be. The GM knows time flies in the NFL, but there is still time to collect data on every position, including starting signal-caller.

"Our timeline right now is gathering as much information as we possibly can, especially as it pertains not only to free agency but to this year's draft class," he said. "We feel like we're really in no hard timeline in the immediate future to make a decision. But when we do make a decision, we're going to do it after gathering as much good information as we possibly can."

So Douglas said he feels the Jets are "well-positioned" for the March 15-17 start of the legal negotiating period for unrestricted free agents even without making any QB decisions.

And regarding the prospects of moving around in the draft to position themselves for a first-round QB selection, Douglas was non-committal. He restated his philosophy and sure made it sounded as if the Jets were more likely to stand pat or trade down in Round 1 on April 29 than to trade up.