Joe Douglas 'Comfortable' at Pick No. 15 After Trade Agreement with Packers

"It's never going to stop being that way here," he said. "I think we have a really good culture in place on this team and there's a standard in terms of the effort, strain and violence needs to play with. We're going to take every opportunity that we can to add those types of players when they become available. I don't think I'm ever going to sit here and tell you I'm satisfied with where we are with the offensive and defensive line. I don't think I'm ever going to say that because I feel like we're always going to be able to get a little bit better. It's always going to be a strong focus for us."