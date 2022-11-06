Jets QB Zach Wilson: 'We Expected to Win This Game'

In the end, the Jets' second-year quarterback Zach Wilson did what he had to do, what the delirious fans of the Green & White have long been waiting for their team and their QB to do -- engineer a 13-play, 86-yard drive that ate up 6:10 of the fourth quarter, leading to Greg Zuerlein's game-winning 28-yard field goal. Those precious 3 points gave the Jets a heart-pounding 20-17 AFC East victory over the first-place Buffalo Bills.

After Wilson threw three interceptions in last week's loss to New England, his first behind center in his first five starts this season, the discussion quickly turned from the Jets' four-game winning streak as Wilson landed hard under the microscope.

"I mean, it shows we obviously don't care what anybody says, right?" Wilson said after the game. "We expected to win this game as a team. And of course, we understand they're a good team and so are we. So, the mindset is that we should be able to go out there and compete. We knew it was going to be close. We were able to finish in crunch time."

And how.

If the Jets continue to play well -- and play meaningful games in December -- they will probably look back at their final scoring drive in "crunch time" as a defining moment. With the score tied, 17-17, after an exchange of punts, Wilson and the Jets engineered that spectacular drive that began in the shadow of their end zone.