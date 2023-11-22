Jets QB Zach Wilson to Do 'Everything' He Can to Help Tim Boyle Succeed

"Zach, it is not all him," Saleh said. "But there are some things that he needs to be better at and this is just another situation to see if we can give another guy an opportunity, see if something can change."

Wilson added: "As I said to you guys, when you're not scoring touchdowns consistently and we're letting our defense down, we're not putting up points, what do you expect? You can sit there and be happy with the progress I feel like I made personally, but it doesn't matter if you can't score."

Although the decision was a disappointment, Wilson isn't taking the move personally.

"You have to look at the situation," Wilson said. "One play and I could be right back in there. And obviously how things have gone, what we have isn't working. We are going to go to Tim and if something happens, they will try Trevor. We are at the point where let's find something that is working because what we are doing right now is not working."

Boyle, signed to the Jets practice squad after training camp and added to the active roster in Week 2 (Sept. 16), and Wilson have built a bond since the veteran signal caller arrived in April for OTAs.

In 10 game appearances this season, Wilson has thrown for 1,944 yards, 6 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. With the experience from taking a majority of the Jets' first-team reps this season, Wilson thinks he can assist the former Bears, Packers and Lions QB.