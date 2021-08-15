Jets' Zach Wilson Solid in Preseason Debut vs. Giants

The offense's second drive relied on Wilson's arm a little more than its first. The No. 2 overall pick delivered a fastball to Keelan Cole over the middle to convert on third-and-9. Two plays later, Wilson found Vyncint Smith for 12 yards. Even though the possession stalled as Johnson couldn't convert on fourth-and-1, it was an encouraging drive for the rookie signal-caller.

"I felt comfortable," Wilson said. "I know the guys around us felt comfortable. I think our coaches prepared us for it. I think we felt good going out there."

Wilson showed a good command of the offense, velocity on his passes and good decision making in both possessions. He finished his first preseason action -- 22 plays -- completing 6 of 9 passes (66.7%) for 63 yards and an 86.8 rating.

"We have so much confidence in the young man," head coach Robert Saleh said. "You want him to stack up as many good days as possible, but there's still youth, he's still a rookie. There are going to be a lot of opportunities for him to grow. Even in this game, even though he looked comfortable ... the young man's potential is through the roof, but there are still going to be things he can learn off of."