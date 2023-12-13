Jets QB Zach Wilson Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

G. Wilson had a team-high 9 receptions for 108 yards, hissecond 100-yard game of season and the fifth of his career.

"He balled, he balled," G. Wilson said. "He put it all out there, throwing dots in the rain and when those things mess with what they were trying to do on offense. As far as what we were trying to do, Zach handled it and that is always our goal, handle it better than them, and we did. Zach went crazy today, like I said, he has got all the faith in us in the world. It is great to see him and just hoop."

Cobb's touchdown opened the flood gates for a Jets offense that had scored12 points in the previous two games. The unit scored 3 touchdowns in its first four possessions and came away with points on 6 of 7 opportunities in the second half.

"His best game as a professional," Saleh said. "He made things happen. I thought he was outstanding today."

The win at MetLife Stadium snapped the Jets' five-game losing streak, and in the second halfthe Green & White scored 30 points, totaled 247 yards and registered 15 first downs. Wilson had the highest quarterback rating of his career (117.9) and completed a career-best 75% of his passes.

"I couldn't be happier for him," TE Tyler Conklin said. "After everything he has been through and then to go out here and do what he just did, throw for 300 yards, put up 30 points in the second half, whatever his QB rating was, I am sure it was pretty damn good. I am just really happy for him. He said he was going to come out there and have fun and just enjoy playing football and I feel like he did that."