Jets QB Zach Wilson Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Third-Year Signal Caller Led Offense to 30-Point Second Half in Win Over Houston

Dec 13, 2023 at 09:04 AM
QB Zach Wilson was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 14 after putting together a strong performance in the Jets' 30-6 win over the Texans Sunday. HC Robert Saleh described the showing as the "best game" the young quarterback "has ever played."

"He was awesome," Saleh said. "I felt like he was extremely decisive. He played fast. There were a lot of 'oh crap' moments where he stayed within the moment, and he made things work. He made a lot of things happen on his own."

Wilson, back in the lineup after serving as the No. 3 emergency QB for two games, completed 27-of-36 passes for 301 yards, 2 touchdowns and no interceptions. In the second half, he was 18 of 21 for 209 yards, the most in any half in his three-year NFL career.

"He was very decisive in getting to the check down rather than trying to hold to let things develop," Saleh said. "He was canceling and saying no faster, getting it to Breece [Hall] and when he had an opportunity to get it to Garrett (Wilson), he got it to Garrett, and he was just moving the ball around. Like I said, I thought he was extremely decisive, and he played extremely fast."

Z. Wilson, 24, made several off-schedule plays in the victory. Most notably, on a third-and-12 early in the second half, he rolled out to avoid the Houston rush and threw back across his body to G. Wilson for 25 yards. One play later, WR Randall Cobb took a short toss from Z. Wilson into the end zone.

G. Wilson had a team-high 9 receptions for 108 yards, hissecond 100-yard game of season and the fifth of his career.

"He balled, he balled," G. Wilson said. "He put it all out there, throwing dots in the rain and when those things mess with what they were trying to do on offense. As far as what we were trying to do, Zach handled it and that is always our goal, handle it better than them, and we did. Zach went crazy today, like I said, he has got all the faith in us in the world. It is great to see him and just hoop."

Cobb's touchdown opened the flood gates for a Jets offense that had scored12 points in the previous two games. The unit scored 3 touchdowns in its first four possessions and came away with points on 6 of 7 opportunities in the second half.

"His best game as a professional," Saleh said. "He made things happen. I thought he was outstanding today."

The win at MetLife Stadium snapped the Jets' five-game losing streak, and in the second halfthe Green & White scored 30 points, totaled 247 yards and registered 15 first downs. Wilson had the highest quarterback rating of his career (117.9) and completed a career-best 75% of his passes.

"I couldn't be happier for him," TE Tyler Conklin said. "After everything he has been through and then to go out here and do what he just did, throw for 300 yards, put up 30 points in the second half, whatever his QB rating was, I am sure it was pretty damn good. I am just really happy for him. He said he was going to come out there and have fun and just enjoy playing football and I feel like he did that."

Wilson joined LB Quincy Williams, P Thomas Morstead, K Greg Zuerlein, S Jordan Whitehead and rookie WR/PR Xavier Gipson as award winners this season. Williams earned AFC Defensive Player of the Month for October.  Gipson, Zuerlein and Morstead earned AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Weeks 1, 5 and 8 respectively. Whitehead received AFC Defensive Player of the Week in Week 1.

