Jets' Young, Explosive Players Have Impressed Offensive Coordinator Nathaniel Hackett

Hackett has similar feelings about his other explosive, versatile and adaptable second-year playmaker, WR Garrett Wilson.

"Somebody told me seven quarterbacks have thrown Garrett a pass in only two years," he said. "It's a credit for him to be able to separate and be able to make himself available for the quarterback. It's somebody that we've been able to lean on and try to get the ball to at times and he's come up big. We just need to find more ways to be able to get him the ball, be more creative."

Xavier Gipson is even younger and less heralded, as an undrafted rookie, than Hall and Wilson, and X has done some promising work as a wideout as well as returning virtually all the Jets' kicks and punts. "Watching Zay, the things he's been able to offer, he's done a good job. The more experience you can give any player, the better it's going to help at the moment and in the future."

The coordinator saved some of his most glowing scouting reports for another rookie who at first slowly and then boldly strode from the outside as a backup O-lineman to the center of the action. That of course is second-rounder Joe Tippmann.

"You look at Tip — he's gotten so much work," Hackett said of the Green & White's starting center for the last nine games, during which he has averaged almost 68 snaps/game. "He wasn't even starting in the beginning of the year, he had to play right guard [after Alijah Vera-Tucker's season-ending injury], so he got valuable experience there. Now he's gotten a ton of valuable experience at center. You see him slowly improve every single game and I think that's all you can ask for, for the future and just for now, so that's been great."

Hackett isn't overlooking the offense's inconsistencies and foot shootings over the course of the season. But it feels as if once the Patriots game is concluded, it won't take long for him to get started on next season, working not only with Rodgers again but also with the young players he mentioned plus a number more who are or will be on the roster in '24.