Jets WR Keelan Cole Rose to the Challenge on 'Good Morning Football' Show

New Target Breaks Down Corey Davis, Elijah Moore and Robert Saleh 

Jul 20, 2021 at 08:05 AM
bell headshot
Jack Bell

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

E_2S0A1326-cole-thumb

A funny and playful Keelan Cole recently took his place on the hotseat at NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" show.

Cole, a wide receiver signed in free agency, held his own as the show's hosts grilled him with rapid-fire questions, some amusing, some searching, all enabling the former Jacksonville wideout to show he can quickly think on his feet and parry questions with humor and grace.

Asked by Peter Schrager which of his Jets teammates would shine the brightest as a guest on "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon," Cole named his fellow wideout Corey Davis. Schrager shot back, asking if Davis had the personality for the gig.

"No," was Cole's quick and simple retort. Smiles all around.

Cole, 28, traded the Jaguars' teal and black after four seasons for the Jets' Gotham green and white when he signed a one-year deal in the offseason. Last season he had 55 catches for 642 yards and 5 TDs (playing in 75% of the snaps on offense). He also flashed on special teams, logging 9 punt returns for 140 yards and a TD, and three kick returns for 80 yards. That punt-return TD (against the Packers on Nov. 15) went for 91 yards -- the longest in the NFL last season and the longest in Jaguars team history.

Photos | Best Images of the Jets Wide Receivers

See the Jets WRs Leading Up to the 2021 Season

Voluntary OTAs and minicamp allowed Cole (6-1, 195) to show that GM Joe Douglas engineered another savvy move in plucking an underrated player and plopping him in a strengthened offensive. One that has been transformed at wide receiver with the signings of Davis and Cole, the drafting of Elijah Moore, and the return of Jamison Crowder, Braxton Berrios and Denzel Mims in the slot and on the flanks.

"We all have different types of attributes, so we can't really separate ourselves in order for us to do good," Cole said. "That's us being there for [rookie QB Zach Wilson], whether it's Elijah going underneath for those little short throws and taking it for 80, or Corey mushing somebody on a short little hitch-and-go. Me running past the defense or Mims jumping over everybody.

"Everybody has their own little thing but we're still trying to learn from each other so that way we can all become one room, one receiver room. That way, every time he throws the ball we're ready."

During the two summer programs, Cole, when asked about his impression of the Jets' new head coach Robert Saleh, had an interesting take.

"You never really see him until the end [of practice]," Cole said, who said that Saleh is "observant." "Then he tells you all that's going on and everything that's been happening and you'd be like, dang, where were you at during the day.

"But he's just always paying attention, being detailed with stuff even when he's coaching you. When he brings you to the side, he lets you know what he's seeing. That way you can get better within the practice and not just waiting afterward. He wants to see improvement all the time, as quickly as possible."

Finally, asked what the Jets and the team's fans should expect from his play, Cole said: "Explosiveness, excitement, playmaking. That's really all."

That would be more than enough.

