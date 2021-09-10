Jets WR Jamison Crowder Out Sunday vs. Panthers; Keelan Cole Will Go 'Down to the Wire'

Quinnen Williams Lost 10 Pounds of Body Fat; C Connor McGovern Feels Better Than Ever

Sep 10, 2021 at 05:00 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Bell_Jack_Headshot
by Ethan Greenberg & Jack Bell
friday-nb-panthers-E_SZ4_7440

The Jets will be without WR Jamison Crowder, their receiving yards and receptions leader since 2019, Sunday against Carolina as he's still on reserve/COVID-19.

The offense could also be without another wideout – Keelan Cole – who was limited in Thursday's practice with a knee injury.

"He's going to go down to the wire with evaluations," HC Robert Saleh said Friday morning.

If Cole joins Crowder as a gameday inactive, that could result in more playing time for second-year WR Denzel Mims against his head coach at Baylor – Panthers HC Matt Rhule. Mims had an impressive preseason debut against the Giants, hauling in three catches for 51 yards. He then missed the next two games with a hip injury. Mims, a second-round pick in 2020, had 23 receptions for 357 yards (15.5 avg) as a rookie in 2020.

"He had a really nice practice yesterday," Saleh said. "So, again, hopefully again stack it up. It's the same process. He's going through some learning curves and working out of a phone booth and working out of those tight splits, the details of route running and all that stuff. He's gotten a lot better and he continues to get better every day and I love his intent and the way he's going about his business to find versatility and knowing every single spot instead of being stagnant at one, which is difficult for a receiver. So, he's been good, his mind is in the right spot."

C Connor McGovern: Wilson Is 'Locked In'
Jets center Connor McGovern doesn't miss a beat -- and doesn't miss a game. Over the past two seasons, first with Denver and in 2020 with the Green & White, he has started and played in all 16 regular-season games.

Asked by team reporter Eric Allen in a segment of "The Two-Minute Drill" about the start of the 2021 season at Carolina on Sunday, McGovern said: "I'm excited, I feel better than ever I've ever felt going into season."

Entering his fifth season in the NFL, McGovern, 28, said that he has often done a double-take when he sees himself surrounded by his ever-younger teammates.

"When I'm in the huddle with guys born in 2000 and 1999, it's nuts," he said.

As the team's stalwart center, he will be in constant contact with the Jets' rookie QB Zach Wilson. There might be no closer relationship on the offensive side of the ball and McGovern is all in on the young signal-caller.

"He's locked in, he's ready to go," McGovern said of Wilson. "He FaceTimed me yesterday [Wednesday] when he was up watching film with the quarterbacks, asking about some looks and stuff. No moment's too big for him. I'm impressed by how much of a gamer he is. In the preseason he took a large step up from practice. Now [on Sunday] it's an even bigger step. I'm excited for him."

Gallery | The Best Practice Photos from Panthers Week Prep

See the Top Images from the Practice Field Leading Up to the Season-Opener Against the Panthers

Ryan Griffin
1 / 50

Ryan Griffin

Ty Johnson
2 / 50

Ty Johnson

C.J. Mosley
3 / 50

C.J. Mosley

Corey Davis
4 / 50

Corey Davis

SZ1_2990
5 / 50
Quincy Williams & Hamsah Nasirildeen
6 / 50

Quincy Williams & Hamsah Nasirildeen

Connor McGovern
7 / 50

Connor McGovern

Josh Johnson & Hamsah Nasirildeen
8 / 50

Josh Johnson & Hamsah Nasirildeen

Quinnen Williams & Quincy Williams
9 / 50

Quinnen Williams & Quincy Williams

Quincy Williams
10 / 50

Quincy Williams

Matt Ammendola
11 / 50

Matt Ammendola

Sheldrick Redwine
12 / 50

Sheldrick Redwine

Zach Wilson
13 / 50

Zach Wilson

Marcus Maye
14 / 50

Marcus Maye

Adrian Colbert
15 / 50

Adrian Colbert

SZ1_2798_1
16 / 50
Josh Johnson
17 / 50

Josh Johnson

Ty Johnson, La'Mical Perine, Michael Carter & Tevin Coleman
18 / 50

Ty Johnson, La'Mical Perine, Michael Carter & Tevin Coleman

Mike White
19 / 50

Mike White

Mike LaFleur
20 / 50

Mike LaFleur

Zach Wilson
21 / 50

Zach Wilson

La'Mical Perine & Michael Carter
22 / 50

La'Mical Perine & Michael Carter

Morgan Moses
23 / 50

Morgan Moses

Zach Wilson
24 / 50

Zach Wilson

Zach Wilson
25 / 50

Zach Wilson

Brandin Echols
26 / 50

Brandin Echols

Greg Van Roten & Keelan Cole
27 / 50

Greg Van Roten & Keelan Cole

Josh Adams & John Franklin-Myers
28 / 50

Josh Adams & John Franklin-Myers

Ryan Griffin
29 / 50

Ryan Griffin

C.J. Mosley
30 / 50

C.J. Mosley

Denzel Mims
31 / 50

Denzel Mims

Ty Johnson
32 / 50

Ty Johnson

Mike White
33 / 50

Mike White

D.J. Montgomery
34 / 50

D.J. Montgomery

Braxton Berrios
35 / 50

Braxton Berrios

Denzel Mims & Jason Pinnock
36 / 50

Denzel Mims & Jason Pinnock

Vyncint Smith
37 / 50

Vyncint Smith

George Fant
38 / 50

George Fant

Keelan Cole
39 / 50

Keelan Cole

Josh Adams and Leon Washington
40 / 50

Josh Adams and Leon Washington

George Fant & Hamilcar Rashed
41 / 50

George Fant & Hamilcar Rashed

Quincy Williams
42 / 50

Quincy Williams

La'Mical Perine & Ty Johnson
43 / 50

La'Mical Perine & Ty Johnson

Ty Johnson
44 / 50

Ty Johnson

Lamar Jackson
45 / 50

Lamar Jackson

La'Mical Perine
46 / 50

La'Mical Perine

Ty Johnson
47 / 50

Ty Johnson

Connor McGovern & Morgan Moses
48 / 50

Connor McGovern & Morgan Moses

Mike LaFleur
49 / 50

Mike LaFleur

SZ1_2613_1
50 / 50
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

K Matt Ammendola Is Ready to Prove Himself
Matt Ammendola summed up a kicker's fate in the NFL.

"Every single day could be the last day, the last kick," the Jets' placekicker said on Thursday. "You never know. You have to take every rep with the mentality that it is a game-winning kick. You have to make everything. I want to prove myself to this organization that has given me the opportunity to have a shot."

Among the ever-precarious jobs in the NFL, perhaps the kicker is the most vulnerable. A missed field-goal attempt here, a shanked extra-point attempt there ... and the guy could be gone. Across the league it's rinse and repeat.

At one point in his three-sport high school career, Ammendola, 24, was a skillful soccer player who seemed headed to a collegiate career in the football played with a round ball. But he was asked to try out as a kicker for North Penn HS in Lansdale, PA, and quickly launched a school record 56-yard field goal along the way. It was on to Oklahoma State and a solid career over four years where he converted 60-of-78 field goals and 179-of-183 extra points, and which included First Team Academic All-Big 12 honors each year. He went undrafted and spent a couple of months with the Panthers this past offseason before being cut by Carolina.

He won the Jets job over rookie Chris Naggar and promptly nailed all three of his FG attempts in the preseason win at Green Bay, including a 54-yarder.

"The more you do it, the more comfortable you get," Ammendola said. "Oftentimes you mix comfort with complacency, but I'm not complacent. I don't want to get comfortable, you want the good jitters. I love to be out there.

"At the end of day I just want to make my kicks, whether in practice or games. I just want to go out and prove myself that I belong in the NFL. I've been working hard for this moment and I'm ready to go."

Jetcetera
After offseason foot surgery, DT Quinnen Williams didn't practice with the Jets until the club's joint sessions with the Packers on Aug. 18-19. He didn't take a snap in the preseason, but the 6-3, 303-pounder is ready for Week 1 after transforming his body.

Head coach Robert Saleh said of Williams: "I think he's chomping at the bit. I don't know if I want to throw this out there, but I am. Over the course of training camp, he's lost 10 pounds of body fat, while increasing muscle mass, just because of the foot and catching back up. He's in fantastic shape, he looks awesome out there, and he cannot wait to get game action. We're really excited to see him play."

Saleh wore a Passaic County Technical Institute High School t-shirt Friday, the school that won the inaugural season of the Jets Girls Flag Football Pilot League that was created by the team and Nike. The league is an eight-team program with the North Jersey Super Football Conference. "We're going to recognize a local high school football team every week for doing something pretty cool," Saleh said. "So, they're the first." …

As for CB, Saleh wouldn't say who will start between Javelin Guidry, Brandin Echols, Jason Pinnock or Isaiah Dunn, but was complimentary of second-year CB Bryce Hall, calling him the most consistent corner in the room.

Related Content

news

Jets-Panthers Game Preview | The Robert Saleh Era Begins

QBs Zach Wilson and Sam Darnold to Lead Offenses in Intriguing Week 1 Matchup 
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 1 at Panthers - Friday

WR Keelan Cole (Knee) and RB La'Mical Perine (Foot) Are Questionable for Sunday's Game at Carolina
news

Jets Sign OL Ross Pierschbacher to Practice Squad

Former Alabama Product Has Played in Washington and Philadelphia 
news

What Is the Path to a Jets Win on Sunday Against the Panthers? 

HC Robert Saleh, QB Zach Wilson to Make Jets Debuts Against Sam Darnold, Robby Anderson & Co.
news

The Driver | A Hero's 9/11 Story

Mike Prior, a Retired NYC Firefighter, Has Driven the Jets' Equipment Truck for Nearly 40 Years
news

Constellation Brands Excite New York Football Fans with New, Multi-Year NFL Partnership, Teaming Up with the Jets, Giants and MetLife Stadium

Corona Extra and Modelo Especial Brands to Be Activated at Venue and in the Market with the Teams
news

Jets Defense Faces 'Great Challenge' vs. Christian McCaffrey, Panthers

DC Jeff Ulbrich's Unit Is 'Inexperienced and Young' but 'Don't Seem Overwhelmed by Any Means'
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 1 at Panthers - Thursday

WR Keelan Cole (Knee) Limited on Thursday
news

Jets' OC Mike LaFleur Says QB Zach Wilson Is 'All Ball All the Time'

Offensive Play-Caller Plans to Again Be Down on the Sideline in Season Opener at Carolina
news

4 Jets to Watch in Season Opener at Carolina Panthers

Eyes Will Be on Zach Wilson & Corey Davis on Offense, C.J. Mosley & Bryce Hall (Plus Fellow CBs) on Defense
news

Where Are They Now: Ryan Yarborough

Catch Up with the Former Jets Receiver from Wyoming
Advertising