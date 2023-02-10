Jets WR Garrett Wilson Named AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year

That was among his favorite moments of his rookie season.

"The Browns game was my favorite," Wilson said. "It gave my confidence a boost and it was a great win back in my home state. Something I'll never forget. Then beating the Bills, I felt we're going to be alright, we're going to be a good team and we are a good team. Those are two that stick out to me."

Wilson, who was named Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week four times this past season, edged out San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy (Mr. Irrelevant in last year's NFL Draft) and Seattle running back Kenneth Walker (who rushed for more than 1,000 yards). RB Breece Hall would have likely been in the conversation had his season not ended after seven games because of a torn ACL sustained in Week 7 at Denver. Wilson believes Hall, who was on pace for more than 1,600 scrimmage yards before his injury, would have won the award if he stayed healthy.

"It wouldn't have been any competing, it would've been a runaway with Breece winning it," Wilson said. "It's special. We feel like our best days are ahead of us as an organization, as young guys. We're trying to change the culture. Awards are cool and all, but we want to start winning games. We're going to start winning games here soon. Obviously it's awesome to get recognized for the work you put in on the field, but these are going to turn into wins at some point."

Minutes after Wilson won the award, fellow rookie teammate CB Sauce Gardner was named AP Defensive Rookie of the Year. It marks the third time in NFL history a team has won both awards (1967 Lions and 2017 Saints).