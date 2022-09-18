Jets WR Garrett Wilson Comes Up Big in Return to Buckeye State

After limited action in the first half of the Week 1 game against Baltimore – 1 catch for 9 yards – Jets OC Mike LaFleur and QB Joe Flacco (who finished with 307 yards and 4 TDs against the Browns) got Wilson involved early. Wilson was targeted 7 times and ran the ball once in the first half. He caught 3 passes for 25 yards including a 2-yard TD on a fade route that tied the score, 7-7. That was his first NFL score.

The targets kept up into the second half – 3 in third quarter – before a scary helmet-first hit to Wilson's lower back on a leaping catch attempt with 8:33 left in the third. Wilson stayed down for moment, but returned later in the quarter and caught back-to-back first-down passes.

On a near-perfect day, Wilson made one error. Wide open in the middle of the field, he dropped a first down pass on third down with 7:54 left in the fourth.

He immediately walked off the field and unbuckled the straps from his helmet in frustration. The Browns scored on the next possession to go up by 30-17 with 1:55 left. Wilson's drop might have ended the Jets' chances, but RB Michael Carter and QB Joe Flacco had not lost faith.

"I am super proud of him, he was being really hard on himself when he dropped that third-and-long [pass] and I told him to chill bro, it is not that serious," Carter said. "I love that he has that dog in him.