Jets WR Denzel Mims: 'We're All Trying to Show Something'

Mims provided an instant spark after he missed the first six games of the season with a hamstring injury. He became the seventh player in the NFL since 1970 to have at least 40 receiving yards in each of his first six career games. Among the 13 wideouts drafted in the first two rounds, he ranks seventh in receiving yards per game (42.8) and third in yards per reception (15.5).

"I wanted to come in and make an immediate impact, but obviously I had injuries," he said. "So when I came back, I tried to do everything I can right to make sure I do my part and make plays when they come to me whether it's in the blocking game or pass game. I try to do everything I can to help the team. Obviously I want to do a lot more, but there's room for improvement and there's still a game for me to do that."

New England ranks No. 7 against the pass (221.2 yds/g), but Mims believes the offense will have opportunities to score. When the Jets played the Patriots in Week 9, Mims had 4 catches for 62 yards.

"They're a great defense," he said. "I know that we see a lot of plays we can draw up and convert on. The plays are out there, we just have to come ready to play and make the plays. We played them last time and kind of let them off the hook late in the game. We just have to make sure we don't make those mistakes again."

Mims has had an impressive rookie season despite two quiet games in a row (3 rec, 18 yards). He has 22 catches for 342 yards this season and is itching to find the end zone.