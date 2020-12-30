Jets WR Denzel Mims: 'We're All Trying to Show Something'

After back-to-back wins, Jets rookie WR Denzel Mims says the offense is primed to do its part to close out the season with a win at Foxborough over the Patriots, extending the team's winning streak.
"We're all trying to show something – what we can have in the future," Mims said. "We just try to do our part on our side and try to help out the defense, so they don't have to be on the field that long. Just try to do anything we can to make sure that we take some time off the clock and put some points up, so it'll be easier for the defense."
The Jets have controlled the time of possession in each of the last two games 66:03 to 53:57 combined. In that span, the offense has averaged 311 yards/g compared to the season average of 275.3. Most importantly, the Jets have not committed a turnover.
"Really, I think we just sat down, watched film and saw all the mistakes that we were making," Mims said. "We saw all the plays we left on the field. We missed a lot of blocks, a lot of catches, a lot of passes, so we're just trying to do everything we can to get better."
See the Top Images of Sam Darnold, Jamison Crowder, Frank Gore and the Jets Offense During the Win Over the Browns
Mims provided an instant spark after he missed the first six games of the season with a hamstring injury. He became the seventh player in the NFL since 1970 to have at least 40 receiving yards in each of his first six career games. Among the 13 wideouts drafted in the first two rounds, he ranks seventh in receiving yards per game (42.8) and third in yards per reception (15.5).
"I wanted to come in and make an immediate impact, but obviously I had injuries," he said. "So when I came back, I tried to do everything I can right to make sure I do my part and make plays when they come to me whether it's in the blocking game or pass game. I try to do everything I can to help the team. Obviously I want to do a lot more, but there's room for improvement and there's still a game for me to do that."
New England ranks No. 7 against the pass (221.2 yds/g), but Mims believes the offense will have opportunities to score. When the Jets played the Patriots in Week 9, Mims had 4 catches for 62 yards.
"They're a great defense," he said. "I know that we see a lot of plays we can draw up and convert on. The plays are out there, we just have to come ready to play and make the plays. We played them last time and kind of let them off the hook late in the game. We just have to make sure we don't make those mistakes again."
Mims has had an impressive rookie season despite two quiet games in a row (3 rec, 18 yards). He has 22 catches for 342 yards this season and is itching to find the end zone.
"It'll be lovely to have a touchdown," he said. "I haven't had one all year, but I don't complain about it. I just try to do my part. I hope that I can make a touchdown and help the team win. I just want to do everything I can right."