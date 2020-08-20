Jets WR Chris Hogan Still Has Something to Prove

Chris Hogan might be a seasoned veteran, but he is approaching his new start with the Jets like the undrafted free agent he is out of Monmouth University who is going to do everything he can to make a favorable impression.

"This is a new team," Hogan said on Thursday. "These guys might know my name and they might have played against me. Whatever they think about me — I still have something to prove to these guys. This is a whole new group of guys that I've never been around. And for me, every single day, all I really want to do is show them I'm going to show up to work every single day and I'm going to work as hard as I can."

Hogan, a 6-1, 210-pounder in his eighth NFL season, went through COVID-19 testing early this week and then passed his physical on Tuesday. He was on the practice field the past two days and made a couple of catches in team drills Thursday morning, including a scoring reception in the back of the end zone from Mike White.

"These are live reps," said Hogan, who has averaged 13.3 yards on his 202 regular-season receptions, and 15.9 yards on his 34 postseason grabs. "That's how I'm approaching it — I think that's how a lot of guys should approach it. When we put these pads on, these are game reps because there aren't going to be reps in the preseason, and the first time that we are in live action is going to be the first game of the season. We don't really have room for those mental errors that we can make in the preseason and then correct."

Both Jets' wide receiver coaches, Shawn Jefferson and Hines Ward, lauded Hogan's professionalism. Hogan, who averaged 37 receptions and 505 yards from 2014-18, appeared in only seven games with Carolina last season because of a left knee injury.