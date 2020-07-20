Jets Won't Play Home Games with Fans in Attendance 

Joint Statement:

Today Governor Murphy announced that, due to the ongoing public health crisis, his Executive Order limiting outdoor public gatherings will apply to events at MetLife Stadium until further notice. This decision was reached after careful consideration of the current state of the COVID crisis, in discussions with our team, and in consideration of the health and safety of our fans, players and staff, which will continue to be our primary focus.

We support Governor Murphy's decision in the interest of public health and safety and, until circumstances change, we will play our games without the benefit of fans in attendance. Although we would prefer to have fans at MetLife Stadium for our games, we will continue to work with Governor Murphy's office and will provide updates if necessary.

Additionally, out of an abundance of caution, each team's 2020 Training Camps and practices will not be open to the public.

We urge our fans to continue to take the necessary precautions recommended by health officials to stay safe and we look forward to seeing you at MetLife Stadium as soon as possible.