Jets Will Host Flag Football Game in Celebration of Memorial Day and Fleet Week

On Friday, the Jets will host a flag football game for U.S. Marines and Sailors from the USS Wasp LHD 1. The 40 active-duty service members will take the field at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center at 11:30 a.m.

Earlier this week, Jets Legends Tony Richardson and Marty Lyons flew out to the ship and spent the night giving chalk talks and interacting with the service members. Tony Richardson will coach the Marines and Marty Lyons will coach the Sailors. Custom jerseys were handed out to both teams on the ship.

In addition to the jerseys, each service member will wear Jets embroidered flag belts and the winning team will be awarded a trophy at the conclusion of the game.

A tailgate luncheon will be held immediately following the game at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center.

This is the 30th Military Flag Football game hosted by the New York Jets, including games at MetLife Stadium and the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center.