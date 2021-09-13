Jets Will Continue to Shuffle Lineup After Injuries to LT Mekhi Becton, S Lamarcus Joyner

The Jets dropped a 19-14 decision to the Panthers, closing the gap in the second half after spotting the home team a 16-0 lead through two quarters.

"I thought what you saw was a young team trying to find its footing," Saleh said. "There are so many small little errors that were made throughout offense, defense and special teams, even from coaching decisions and all that stuff. Just little things here or there, all the way across the board. But got to the locker room talked through it all, made the adjustments that needed to be made, from player, coach, all of it.

"You just saw a better second half. Offensively, we moved the ball a lot better. Defensively, we were able to create more three-and-outs and create a little bit of pressure on Sam (Darnold). But overall, the first game jitters and all that stuff. I don't want to say we expected it, but I'm not surprised."

One surprise was the punting performance from K Matt Ammendola. Forced into emergency duty when Braden Mann was barreled into by a Jets blocker who had been pushed backward, Ammendola averaged 48.5 yards on six punts and had a 65-yard boot. With Mann expected to miss 4-6 weeks, the Jets plan to work out punters this week.

Zach Wilson showed promise in his pro debut, throwing for 258 yards with 2 TDs and 1 INT. But the Jets had problems in protection as the rookie signal-caller was sacked six times and hit on 10 occasions. Saleh emphasized that everyone on the offensive side of the ball was culpable for the breakdowns and the Jets will have to move ahead without their biggest piece in Becton.

"We feel very fortunate, we feel we have three legitimate starting tackles," Saleh said. "Getting George (Fant) over there to the left and Morgan (Moses) over there to the right. Obviously Mekhi (Becton) is a heck of a player and a heck of a talent, but to have two veterans who know how to play this game, getting them in there so they can get into a groove is beneficial."