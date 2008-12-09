Jets Waive RB Mason

The New York Jets have waived RB Marcus Mason. The announcement was made by Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum.
Mason (5'9", 215), who signed with the Jets off of the Baltimore Ravens practice squad Oct. 29., originally signed in the NFL with Washington as an undrafted free agent on April 30, 2007. He was released on Sept. 11, 2007, and signed to the Redskins' practice squad on Sept. 12.
Mason played all five 2008 preseason games for Washington and led the NFL with 317 yards rushing (4.8 yards per carry before he was released by the Redskins on Aug. 30. He signed with the Ravens practice squad on Sept. 3.