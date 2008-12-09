Transactions

Presented by

Jets Waive RB Mason

Dec 09, 2008 at 02:08 PM

The New York Jets have waived RB Marcus Mason. The announcement was made by Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum.

Mason (5'9", 215), who signed with the Jets off of the Baltimore Ravens practice squad Oct. 29., originally signed in the NFL with Washington as an undrafted free agent on April 30, 2007. He was released on Sept. 11, 2007, and signed to the Redskins' practice squad on Sept. 12.

Mason played all five 2008 preseason games for Washington and led the NFL with 317 yards rushing (4.8 yards per carry before he was released by the Redskins on Aug. 30. He signed with the Ravens practice squad on Sept. 3.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jets Sign FB Nick Bawden, DL Tanzel Smart to Reserve/Future Contracts

Both Players Finished 2023 Season with Green & White Practice Squad
news

Jets Sign Nine Players to Reserve/Future Contracts

WR Malik Taylor and K Austin Seibert Among Those Who Received Contracts 
news

Jets Sign 4, Place 3 on Injured Reserve Ahead of Season Finale vs. Patriots

Green & White Elevate FB Nick Bawden, K Austin Seibert from the Practice Squad 
news

Jets Release RB Dalvin Cook

OL Wes Schweitzer Returns to Practice
news

Jets Sign OL Vitaliy Gurman to Practice Squad

Green & White Release OL Rodger Saffold from PS
news

Jets Elevate FB Nick Bawden, DL Bruce Hector vs. Browns

Both Players Will Revert to Practice Squad Following Thursday's Game
news

Jets Place OL Duane Brown on Injured Reserve; Sign TE Zack Kuntz

Green & White Also Add K Austin Siebert to Practice Squad
news

Jets Elevate FB Nick Bawden, LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball vs. Commanders

Both Players Will Revert to Practice Squad Following Sunday's Game
news

Jets Sign FB Nick Bawden to Practice Squad

Green & White Release CB Kalon Barnes
news

Jets Place DL Quinton Jefferson on IR, Sign DL Jalyn Holmes to the Active Roster

Green & White Also Sign DL Manny Jones and RB Jacques Patrick to the Practice Squad
news

Jets Sign OL Xavier Newman to Active Roster; Place LB Zaire Barnes on IR

Green & White Elevate DL Jalyn Holmes and LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball for Sunday's Game at Miami
news

Jets Sign OL Obinna Eze to Practice Squad

Lineman Signed with Lions as an Undrafted Free Agent in 2022
Advertising