Zach Wilson & Jets Hope to Enjoy a Rainy but Fun Sequel vs. Texans at MetLife

Sequels have been a staple of movie and TV studios for a long time. Today the Jets look for some good ratings in their latest sequel with Zach Wilson as their starting quarterback in the Meadowlands rain.

Wilson, benched two games earlier, asked head coach Robert Saleh early in the past week to get the ball back and lead the offense against the Houston Texans at MetLife Stadium this afternoon. Saleh, who started Tim Boyle for two games and saw Trevor Siemian for a full quarter under center in last week's loss to Atlanta, ultimately agreed.

Zach's response to his return to starting status: "I'm going to have more fun than I've ever had, in a professional way. At the same time, there is a chip of just feeling like I need to prove something, this team needs to prove something, this offense needs to prove something.

"I think everyone wants to show that and I think the offense has that mindset. It doesn't matter where we are right now as a team but it all matters about how we finished and how we approach this next week. The same goes with me, too, making sure I handle it all the right way and, yes, having a chip on my shoulder but trying to enjoy it at the same time."