Jets vs. Saints 2021 Preview | Players to Watch, Newcomers & Matchup Information

On Dec. 12, the Green & White Will Host New Orleans for First Time Since 2013

Jul 16, 2021 at 08:00 AM
Jack Bell

Since 2006, there has been at least one constant for the New Orleans Saints -- Drew Brees at quarterback. Those days, however, are over because Brees announced his retirement after the end of the 2020 season. Who takes his place is anybody's guess at this point -- either Taysom Hill, Jameis Winston and the rookie Ian Book was added in the draft. Coincidentally, the Saints' other constant has been Head Coach Sean Payton, who joined the club the same year as Brees. New Orleans has finished in first place in the NFC South for four straight seasons, never with a record worse than 11-5.

Here's a preliminary look at the Week 14 matchup.

New Orleans Saints

Owner: Gayle Benson
General Manager: Mickey Loomis
Coach: Sean Payton (143-81)

Players to Know

-RB Alvin Kamara
-WR Michael Thomas
-CB Marshon Lattimore
-LB Demario Davis
-DE Cameron Jordan
-T Terron Armstead

210512---Schedule-Release---Green---1920x1080

Offseason

Key additions: TE Nick Vannett, FB Alex Armah, DE Tanoh Kpassagnon

Key losses: QB Drew Brees, WR Emmanuel Sanders, TE Jared Cook, DE Trey Hendrickson, DT Sheldon Rankins, CB Janoris Jenkins, DB Justin Hardee, P Thomas Morstead

Draft Class: DE Payton Turner (Rd 1), LB Pete Werner (Rd 2), CB Paulson Adebo (Rd 3), QB Ian Book (Rd 4), OT Landon Young (Rd 6), WR Kawaan Baker (Rd 7)

Matchup Information

2020 Season record: 12-4 (1st in NFC South)
Series record: Saints lead series, 7-6
Last matchup at MetLife Stadium: Nov. 13, 2013; Jets 26, Saints 20
Last meeting (at New Orleans): Dec. 17, 2017; Saints 31, Jets 19

Historical Nugget

