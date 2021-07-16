Jets vs. Saints 2021 Preview | Players to Watch, Newcomers & Matchup Information

Since 2006, there has been at least one constant for the New Orleans Saints -- Drew Brees at quarterback. Those days, however, are over because Brees announced his retirement after the end of the 2020 season. Who takes his place is anybody's guess at this point -- either Taysom Hill, Jameis Winston and the rookie Ian Book was added in the draft. Coincidentally, the Saints' other constant has been Head Coach Sean Payton, who joined the club the same year as Brees. New Orleans has finished in first place in the NFC South for four straight seasons, never with a record worse than 11-5.