Jets vs. Raiders Game Preview: Sam Darnold Staying Focused on the Moment at Hand

Rotating personnel along the offense line and wide receiver in 2019-20 has played a role in the disappointing results, but Darnold finally played with the team's top three receivers in Week 12 and connected four times apiece to Breshad Perriman (79 yards) and Denzel Mims (67 yards). Perriman has averaged 18.1 yards per catch since 2018, the second-best average in the league among all receivers with at least 50 receptions in that span, while Mims has produced at least 40 yards in each of his five games and has a 20+ catch in his last four contests.

"I see a guy that's trying to get that chemistry with the wide receivers in practice," Gase said. "Obviously, I feel like he and [Jamison] Crowder do have a good chemistry, they have since we've started. I think just, keep working with Mims and Perriman and keep getting used to throwing to those guys. I thought last game there were a couple throws to Perriman where he gave them opportunities and he made some really good plays."

The Raiders, who displayed an ability to compete with the NFL's elite while splitting the season series with the defending champion Chiefs, didn't have many really good plays in their most recent contest, a 43-6 drubbing at the hands of the Falcons in Atlanta. Las Vegas had 5 turnovers, 141 yards in penalties and some defensive lapses, dropping its second consecutive game after a three-game win streak.

"I'm not going to worry about anything down the road except the Jets," Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden said early this week. "And if you watched the Jets play yesterday, they're a handful. They're going to be hard to move the ball on. Gregg Williams and this defense give people problems, we've got to take better care of the ball, we've got to play better collectively on defense and we've got to make some timely plays in the kicking game. This will be a fistfight no doubt about it. I've got a lot of respect for the way the Jets are competing."

The compete level remains high despite the lack of complementary football. Last week, Williams' unit put together one of its finest efforts of the season, forcing four fumbles, recording two in plus-territory and racking up four sacks, but the offense was unable to take advantage of the favorable situations. This week, the defense will contend with Derek Carr, who's played at elite level at times, and an offensive unit that ranks No. 8 in rushing (125.6 Yds/G) although their bell cow, Josh Jacobs, is battling an ankle injury.

Langi said: "We're going to keep fighting and we believe and that's all we can do is come in every day and put our head down and work and keep crafting and doing the things we can to get that win, that first win."

That victory over the Raiders seems like ages ago. The Jets and Darnold, 23, have not won a game in more than 11 months. They remain desperate for a different outcome in one of the most difficult seasons in franchise history.