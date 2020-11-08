Jets vs. Patriots Game Preview: 'The Times They Are A-Changin'

Speaking of one, the Jets might have available their top three receivers — Jamison Crowder, Denzel Mims and Breshad Perriman — for the first time in 2020. Mims has impressed with 6 receptions in his first two NFL games; Crowder, who is averaging 96 yards receiving a contest, has missed the past two games with a groin ailment; and Breshad Perriman, has been limited to 11 catches this season and missed Week 8 action with a concussion. They, and other WRs, are expected to see a lot of man coverage from a Patriots team that will want to get after QB Joe Flacco, who is expected to start for the injured Sam Darnold.

"It's not going to be a secret what coverage they're going to play against us, we've got to do a good job protecting and then we've got to go get the ball," Gase said. "We have to find a way to, when we do catch a ball underneath, of getting some catch-and-run, slashing, making sure we get vertical and break a tackle."

The new-look Patriots offense again will be led by Cam Newton. After defending against Brady, one of pro football's deadliest pocket passers, for close to two decades, the Jets will contend with a scuffling dual threat. Newton (6-5, 245) had 0 TDs and 5 INTs through the air in Weeks 6-8. His 6 rush scores are a key piece of the NFL's No. 3-ranked rush offense.

"There is a reason he was a former MVP," said Jets CB Bless Austin of Newton. "He can move around, he can move the pocket. He's a veteran, so he has the ability to check in and out of things when his offense is not in a comfortable situation versus a defensive play call. He's a veteran, a dude who knows where to go with the ball and he's not too fond of making too many bad decisions to put his team in a bad place to win. So it's all about being in the right place, so those plays can come."

The plays haven't come as easy this year for the Patriots, a club that not only lost Brady in free agency but had more players opt out (coronavirus) than any team in the league -- LB Dont'a Hightower, S Patrick Chung and RT Marcus Cannon. As the Jets start the second half of their schedule, they are looking up in the division. And for the first time in a long time, so are the Patriots.