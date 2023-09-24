Six Inactives for Jets as They Take on Patriots at Wet MetLife Stadium

The Jets want to beat the Patriots at rainy MetLife Stadium today, but they say it's not why you might think.

The Green & White identify New England for their third game of the season as a team to beat because they're the next team up, and an AFC East opponent they have to vanquish at home because to do so would put them in their best early position in the division at 2-0 since the last time they started with two wins in 2012. It would also get the Jets back on the winning track at 2-1, which would equal their best start to a season since 2015.

"It's acknowledged, it's appreciated, we understand," Saleh said of the 14-game skid overall and seven straight losses at home to the Patriots. "But we've got to move on."

The Jets could be moving on in their next precip game. They've played in rain a fair amount ever since the '22 season opener vs. the Ravens. Last season they played six rain games, four at home, then rain fell before this year's opening win over the Bills. Another weather treat today: possibly 20-mph winds that would affect both teams' passing and kicking games.

Zach Wilson makes his second start at QB this season since the Jets suffered their biggest injury blow early on opening night in losing Aaron Rodgers to an Achilles tear. Today another injury hit will be felt after the Jets placed LT Duane Brown (shoulder/hip) on Injured Reserve on Friday. Saleh had hopes that Brown and his sore hip would make it through the week and to the game despite not practicing all week, but the late decision was to IR him for at least the next four games.