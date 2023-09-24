Inactives

Six Inactives for Jets as They Take on Patriots at Wet MetLife Stadium

K Greg Zuerlein Is Active, As Is 1st-Round Rookie DL Will McDonald IV; S Tony Adams Deactivated

Sep 24, 2023 at 11:30 AM
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

The Jets want to beat the Patriots at rainy MetLife Stadium today, but they say it's not why you might think.

The Green & White identify New England for their third game of the season as a team to beat because they're the next team up, and an AFC East opponent they have to vanquish at home because to do so would put them in their best early position in the division at 2-0 since the last time they started with two wins in 2012. It would also get the Jets back on the winning track at 2-1, which would equal their best start to a season since 2015.

"It's acknowledged, it's appreciated, we understand," Saleh said of the 14-game skid overall and seven straight losses at home to the Patriots. "But we've got to move on."

The Jets could be moving on in their next precip game. They've played in rain a fair amount ever since the '22 season opener vs. the Ravens. Last season they played six rain games, four at home, then rain fell before this year's opening win over the Bills. Another weather treat today: possibly 20-mph winds that would affect both teams' passing and kicking games.

Zach Wilson makes his second start at QB this season since the Jets suffered their biggest injury blow early on opening night in losing Aaron Rodgers to an Achilles tear. Today another injury hit will be felt after the Jets placed LT Duane Brown (shoulder/hip) on Injured Reserve on Friday. Saleh had hopes that Brown and his sore hip would make it through the week and to the game despite not practicing all week, but the late decision was to IR him for at least the next four games.

How will the Jets, down Brown, rearrange their O-line? "We have plans in place," Saleh said at his Friday news conference. "I'll keep that one a secret. It's a good try, though, good question."

On the 46-man front, first-round rookie D-lineman Will McDonald IV, inactive for Dallas after playing 13 defensive snaps in his Jets debut on opening night, is active.

Second-year S Tony Adams (hamstring), injured at Dallas, will miss the Patriots, with Adrian Amos set to make his second start as a Jet (he started in the nickel secondary that opened against the Bills) and the 124th start of his nine-year pro career. And K Greg Zuerlein (groin) is expected back to work the Meadowlands gusts after missing the Dallas game.

T Max Mitchell is also active as is OL Chris Glaser, elevated from the practice squad.

These are the Jets' six inactive players today:

  • WR Jason Brownlee
  • S Tony Adams
  • RB Israel Abanikanda
  • CB Bryce Hall
  • LB Zaire Barnes
  • OL Wes Schweitzer

The Patriots, enduring their first 0-2 start since 2001, will be without three of their top four cornerbacks for this game. LCB starter Jonathan Jones will sit out his second game with an ankle injury. Jack Jones remains on Injured Reserve, and he is joined by Marcus Jones, who as a rookie last year stunned the Jets with his game-winning 84-yard punt-return touchdown with 5 seconds to play in the Patriots' 10-3 home win; he was placed on IR this week reportedly with a torn labrum.

Veteran tackle Trent Brown (concussion), inactive last week for the Patriots' home loss to the Dolphins, was not listed on the Patriots' game status list and is expected to start at LT, as he has for 25 of his last 27 games with the Pats.

The Patriots' five-man inactive list:

  • QB Will Grier (emergency 3rd QB)
  • CB Jonathan Jones
  • T Sidy Sow
  • T Tyrone Wheatley
  • WR Kayshon Boutte

