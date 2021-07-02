Jets vs. Jaguars 2021 Preview | Players to Watch, Newcomers & Matchup Information

December is a long time to wait for a possible meeting between the top two picks in this year's NFL Draft -- QBs Trevor Lawrence of Jacksonville and Zach Wilson of the Jets. While nothing is certain in the NFL, they each are expected to be their team's starter, if not on opening day certainly sometime during the 2021 regular season. These are each rebuilding teams with new head coaches (Urban Meyer of the Jags and the Jets' Robert Saleh), new quarterbacks, and new schemes on offense and defense.