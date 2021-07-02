Jets vs. Jaguars 2021 Preview | Players to Watch, Newcomers & Matchup Information

December is a long time to wait for a possible meeting between the top two picks in this year's NFL Draft -- QBs Trevor Lawrence of Jacksonville and Zach Wilson of the Jets. While nothing is certain in the NFL, they each are expected to be their team's starter, if not on opening day certainly sometime during the 2021 regular season. These are each rebuilding teams with new head coaches (Urban Meyer of the Jags and the Jets' Robert Saleh), new quarterbacks, and new schemes on offense and defense.
Here's a preliminary look at the Week 15 matchup.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Owner: Shahid Khan
General Manager: Trent Baalke
Coach: Urban Meyer (0-0)
Players to Know
-QB Trevor Lawrence
-RB James Robinson
-WR D.J. Chark
-DE/LB Josh Allen
-LB Myles Jack
-OL Cam Robinson
Offseason
Key additions: QB Trevor Lawrence, RB Travis Etienne, WR Marvin Jones, CB Shaquill Griffin, DL Malcolm Brown, RB Carlos Hyde, WR Phillip Dorsett
Key losses: WR Keelan Cole, WR Chris Conley, CB Rashaan Melvin
Draft Class: QB Trevor Lawrence (Rd 1), RB Travis Etienne (Rd 1), CB Tyson Campbell (Rd 2), OT Walker Little (Rd 2), S Andre Cisco (Rd 3), DT Jay Tufele (Rd 4), DE Jordan Smith (Rd 4), TE Luke Farrell (Rd 5), WR Jalen Camp (Rd 6)
Matchup Information
2020 Season record: 1-15 (4th in AFC South)
Series record: Jaguars lead series, 8-7
Last matchup at MetLife Stadium: Oct. 1, 2017; Jets 23, Jaguars 20 (OT)
Last home win: Oct. 1, 2017; Jets 23, Jaguars 20 (OT)