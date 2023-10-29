Zach Wilson & Jets 'Travel' to Tyrod Taylor & Giants for MetLife Game in the Rain

The Jets and Giants meet in their once-every-four-seasons regular-season matchup in the rain at MetLife Stadium today.

It's the Giants' home game, but that doesn't mean much in this infrequent rivalry between stadium mates. The Green & White have a better road record (4-3, composite plus-3 turnover margin) than home record (2-5, minus-9 TO margin) vs. Big Blue.

The rivalry aspect of Jets-Giants still intrigues many fans, but for the players, this game really is about needing a win over the next opponent, no matter who it is. The Jets, coming off their bye, are seeking a three-game winning streak and a 4-3 record to take with them into their next game, against the visiting Chargers at MetLife on Monday Night Football.

The Giants, meanwhile, ended their four-game losing streak with a home win over Washington last Sunday and would like to improve to 3-5 before traveling to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders.

Zach Wilson gets his sixth start as the Jets QB for Aaron Rodgers, and he's been making steady progress. Wilson received a lot of praise for his showing in the 23-20 loss to Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City, then led the Jets to the win at Denver and to the comeback 20-14 stunner over Philadelphia. Wilson's 67.3% accuracy and 87.5 rating in those three games are his best for any three-game stretch as the Jets starter since his 2021 rookie season.