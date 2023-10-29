Zach Wilson & Jets 'Travel' to Tyrod Taylor & Giants for MetLife Game in the Rain

The Jets and Giants meet in their once-every-four-seasons regular-season matchup in the rain at MetLife Stadium today.
It's the Giants' home game, but that doesn't mean much in this infrequent rivalry between stadium mates. The Green & White have a better road record (4-3, composite plus-3 turnover margin) than home record (2-5, minus-9 TO margin) vs. Big Blue.
The rivalry aspect of Jets-Giants still intrigues many fans, but for the players, this game really is about needing a win over the next opponent, no matter who it is. The Jets, coming off their bye, are seeking a three-game winning streak and a 4-3 record to take with them into their next game, against the visiting Chargers at MetLife on Monday Night Football.
The Giants, meanwhile, ended their four-game losing streak with a home win over Washington last Sunday and would like to improve to 3-5 before traveling to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders.
Zach Wilson gets his sixth start as the Jets QB for Aaron Rodgers, and he's been making steady progress. Wilson received a lot of praise for his showing in the 23-20 loss to Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City, then led the Jets to the win at Denver and to the comeback 20-14 stunner over Philadelphia. Wilson's 67.3% accuracy and 87.5 rating in those three games are his best for any three-game stretch as the Jets starter since his 2021 rookie season.
The Giants also have replaced their starting QB, Daniel Jones, who will miss his third start with a neck injury. Tyrod Taylor also has given his team some offensive juice as he led the Giants to a near-upset at Buffalo and to the 14-7 home win over Washington last Sunday. In both games, Taylor, as is his trademark, committed no turnovers.
See photos the Jets arriving at MetLife Stadium for Sunday's road game against the Giants.
The Jets have had experience against Taylor but not much recently. He started five games against them as the Bills QB from 2015-17, winning three, then was the winning starter at Cleveland in 2018 and the losing starter at Houston in '21. His career passing line vs. the Jets is 61.3% accuracy, 10 TD passes to three INTs and a 92.4 rating. He turns the ball over infrequently and has been elusive as a runner, but he has also been sackable by the Jets, having gone down 23 times in his seven starts and 15 in his last three starts.
The Jets will start their fourth different O-line combination this season as Wes Schweitzer moves in at RT for injured rookie Joe Tippmann, who, after a promising first three pro starts at RG, left the Eagles game after 12 plays with a quadriceps injury that kept him out of practice all week and lands him on the inactive list. But Schweitzer, the seventh-year pro with 60 NFL starts and 84 games under his belt, played well in Tippmann's stead and will get his first Jets start against the Giants. He becomes the eighth different OL starter for the Green & White this season.
The Jets' seven-man inactive list for today's game:
- WR Randall Cobb
- WR Irv Charles
- RB Israel Abanikanda
- S Jarrick Bernard-Converse
- LB Zaire Barnes
- DL Carl Lawson
- OL Joe Tippmann
And the Giants' seven inactives are:
- RB Deon Jackson
- QB Daniel Jones
- S Bobby McCain
- S Gervarrius Owens
- T Evan Neal
- T Andrew Thomas
- DL Jordan Riley