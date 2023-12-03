A Gritty Game in the Rain Between the Jets and Falcons at MetLife

Head-to-head matchups can be compelling no matter whether the competing teams are fighting for top seeds and conference dominance or for a chance at a break-even record and for their playoff lives.

The Jets and Falcons, playing in the rain today at MetLife Stadium, are in the latter category. The Jets are 4-7 and need to keep their small window to an AFC playoff berth open with a bold stretch run, beginning with a victory today. The Falcons are 5-6 and, although they're in first place (by a tiebreaker) in the .500-challenged NFC South, they could be easily passed by the Saints and Buccaneers over the final six weeks and fall out of the NFC postseason picture.

The Jets have gotten some positive developments in their month-and-a-half quest ahead. The return of Aaron Rodgers to practice can't be understated. He's not close to playing in a game yet and will be inactive today, but he is active in the minds of the Jets. His presence on the practice field and in the meeting rooms and locker room have lifted the team despite their four-game losing skid. What his effect he can have on the Jets on the field today remains to be seen.