Inactives

Presented by

A Gritty Game in the Rain Between the Jets and Falcons at MetLife

Green & White Seek Lift from Aaron Rodgers Effect to Get Back on Winning Track; CB Michael Carter Is Active

Dec 03, 2023 at 11:30 AM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

16x9 inactives (12)

Head-to-head matchups can be compelling no matter whether the competing teams are fighting for top seeds and conference dominance or for a chance at a break-even record and for their playoff lives.

The Jets and Falcons, playing in the rain today at MetLife Stadium, are in the latter category. The Jets are 4-7 and need to keep their small window to an AFC playoff berth open with a bold stretch run, beginning with a victory today. The Falcons are 5-6 and, although they're in first place (by a tiebreaker) in the .500-challenged NFC South, they could be easily passed by the Saints and Buccaneers over the final six weeks and fall out of the NFC postseason picture.

The Jets have gotten some positive developments in their month-and-a-half quest ahead. The return of Aaron Rodgers to practice can't be understated. He's not close to playing in a game yet and will be inactive today, but he is active in the minds of the Jets. His presence on the practice field and in the meeting rooms and locker room have lifted the team despite their four-game losing skid. What his effect he can have on the Jets on the field today remains to be seen.

QB Tim Boyle, in his second Jets start, and the offense also feel that its late energy despite the 34-13 loss to Miami on Black Friday could bode well for more third-down conversions and explosive plays. Also, the return of LT Mekhi Becton after a one-week injury absence could lend some power and experience to the offensive line.

Photos | Jets Arrive at MetLife Stadium for Week 13 Against the Falcons

See photos the Jets arriving for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons.

120323-arrivals-thumb
1 / 35
E_JB3_9541
2 / 35
E_JB3_0968
3 / 35
E_JB3_9233
4 / 35
E_JB3_1053
5 / 35
E_JB3_9955
6 / 35
E_JB3_9871
7 / 35
E_JB3_1212
8 / 35
E_JB3_9762
9 / 35
E_JB3_9788
10 / 35
E_JB3_0060
11 / 35
E_JB3_9691
12 / 35
E_JB3_9666
13 / 35
E_JB3_9730
14 / 35
E_JB3_0441
15 / 35
E_JB3_1084
16 / 35
E_JB3_9601
17 / 35
E_JB3_0004
18 / 35
E_JB3_0394
19 / 35
E_JB3_9425
20 / 35
E_JB3_0313
21 / 35
E_JB3_9322
22 / 35
E_JB3_9384
23 / 35
E_JB3_0617
24 / 35
E_JB3_0680
25 / 35
E_JB3_1178
26 / 35
E_JB3_0770
27 / 35
E_JB3_0820
28 / 35
E_JB3_0242
29 / 35
E_JB3_0267
30 / 35
E_JB3_1125
31 / 35
E_JB3_1010
32 / 35
E_JB3_1581
33 / 35
E_JB3_1698
34 / 35
E_JB3_1362
35 / 35
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Jets defense could have a productive day if they are on their game against Atlanta QB Desmond Ridder (former college teammate of Sauce Gardner), who is tied for fourth in the NFL in turnovers and tied for second with four lost strip sacks. But Ridder also has been productive when protected and has a strong ally in first-round RB Bijan Robinson, who leads all NFL rookies with 703 rushing yards.

Nickel corner Michael Carter returns to the Jets D from a two-game hiatus due to a hamstring injury. And special teams captain and Pro Bowler Justin Hardee, who spent five weeks on short-term IR before returning to practice this week, is also active and could be back in action.

Rodgers might be considered a good omen for the Green & White today, and here's another fact for the historically connected: The Jets' last home win over the Falcons occurred in the last millennium, 1998 to be exact, when they downed the Birds at old Meadowlands Stadium, 28-3. Not as bad as it sounds since the teams have played at the Jets home just two times since then. But in '98, that win was one of 12 that the Jets used to finish strong and springboard into the playoffs.

Here is the Jets' seven-man inactive list:

  • Emergency QB Zach Wilson
  • WR Randall Cobb
  • CB Bryce Hall
  • LB Zaire Barnes
  • T Billy Turner
  • DL Carl Lawson
  • OL Austin Deculus

And these are the Falcons' seven inactives:

  • Emergency QB Logan Woodside
  • WR Mack Hollins
  • CB Mike Hughes
  • OL Jovaughn Gwyn
  • DL Travis Bell
  • TE John FitzPatrick
  • DL Joe Gaziano

Related Content

news

New Jets Starting QB Tim Boyle, Potent Defense Face Dangerous Dolphins This Afternoon

Duane Brown Up, Mekhi Becton Down at LT; Randall Cobb Active, Allen Lazard IA at WR; CB Michael Carter Out
news

Jets Begin Important AFC East Stretch vs. Bills in Orchard Park Today

WR Garrett Wilson (Elbow) Good to Go; CB Michael Carter (Hamstring) Out; Rookie RB Israel Abanikanda to Debut
news

Close Competitors Jets & Raiders Meet for the First Time in Las Vegas

LB Will McDonald Inactive for 'Sunday Night Football' vs. the Raiders
news

Zach Wilson & Jets Seek 4th Straight Win vs. Justin Herbert & Chargers on MNF

At WR, Allen Lazard Is Up, Randall Cobb Still Inactive; OL Joe Tippmann Back in Action; DL Carl Lawson Inactive
news

Zach Wilson & Jets 'Travel' to Tyrod Taylor & Giants for MetLife Game in the Rain

OL Joe Tippmann, DL Carl Lawson, WR Randall Cobb Are Among Green & White Inactives
news

Zach Wilson, Jets Take On Jalen Hurts, Eagles with DBs Out of Action on Each Side

Sauce Gardner Joins D.J. Reed as Inactive for Green & White; Darius Slay, Justin Evans to Sit for MetLife Visitors
news

Which Wilson Will Reign in Jets-Broncos Game: Zach, Garrett or Russell?

S Tony Adams Active First Time in 3 Games; Carl Lawson, Mecole Hardman, D.J. Reed, Brandin Echols Inactive
news

Aaron Rodgers Will Be at MetLife Tonight to Cheer On Jets vs. Patrick Mahomes & Chiefs

Green & White Inactives Include Injured S Tony Adams and OL Wes Schweitzer Plus Veteran DL Al Woods
news

Six Inactives for Jets as They Take on Patriots at Wet MetLife Stadium

K Greg Zuerlein Is Active, As Is 1st-Round Rookie DL Will McDonald IV; S Tony Adams Deactivated
news

DL Carl Lawson Active, K Greg Zuerlein Inactive for Jets' 1st Road Test of Season at Dallas

Newly Signed Austin Seibert Will Kick for Green & White vs. Cowboys Due to 'Legatron' Groin Injury
news

Jets Inactives List for Their Long-Awaited Primetime Kickoff vs. Buffalo Bills

QB Aaron Rodgers Makes Green & White Game Debut As a Season of Expectations Gets Ready for Liftoff 
Advertising